BREAKING: President Trump Announces Federalization of Law Enforcement in D.C.

President Donald Trump announced in a press conference on Monday morning that he is going to deploy the National Guard to rid the District of Columbia of its homeless, drug, and crime problems. He and several members of his administration spoke about the plan.

He announced that it is “Liberation Day” for Washington, D.C. He added, "I'm announcing a historic action to rescue our Nation's Capitol from crime, bloodshed, bedlam, and squalor, and worse."

President Trump told the press that he knows that even liberal media personalities can see the downfall of our nation’s capital. "You people are victims of it too, you know,” he said. “You're reporters and I understand a lot of you tend to be on the liberal side, but you don't want to get mugged and raped and shot and killed."

He referenced an incident that took place over the weekend.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said that crime in the District of Columbia is “ending today.”

FBI Director Kash Patel and U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro spoke as well.

This is a developing story, and we’ll have more info as it becomes available.

