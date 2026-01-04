Democrats' Reaction to Maduro's Capture Is Very Telling

Here are some notes and observations on the recent events in Venezuela.

I believe it is outright impossible for anyone but far-left Democrats to ignore the differences between this operation in Venezuela under Trump—during which none of our troops died and no planes were lost—and the hasty and ill-advised withdrawal from Afghanistan under Biden, which cost us $7.1 billion in gear, including some 78 aircraft, roughly 40,000 vehicles, and 300,000 weapons, and in which 13 of our people lost their lives.

(See also, “Ant, Elephant, Comparison.”)

It is also very interesting that Maduro’s son is called “The Prince.” I spent most of last night looking at pictures in the lamestream media of what were clearly directed and pre-staged protests by New York and L.A. Basin Democrats, carrying pre-printed “No Kings” and “Hands Off Venezuela” signs—appearing so quickly, mere hours, after such a successful operation in Venezuela.

I wonder if the people carrying those signs even knew about "The Prince." I doubt it, in much he same way I doubt we won't see any more snowfall up here in New York between now and springtime.

Remember, these are the same Democrats who told us Trump stole the election and committed many other crimes, while ignoring Maduro stealing the election, which allowed him to run his presidency as a drug kingpin.



Even more amusing, and perhaps more instructive, is the clown show of Maxine Waters doubtlessly pleasing her masters by banging her lectern indignantly and demanding to know where Maduro is being held. Her complaint is downright comical, and most certainly political. Of course, that's par for the course for her. Specifically, her complaint is that Congress wasn’t consulted prior to the raid on Maduro’s fortified palace.

There’s an obvious reason why Congress wasn’t told. First, it wasn’t required, of course. But more importantly, after all the demonstrated efforts to thwart the President’s enforcement of immigration laws—and breaking the law to do it—does anyone suppose that Maduro wouldn’t have gotten a mysterious phone call warning him what was about to go down, from his leftist brothers and sisters here in the States?

And anyway, I’m old enough to recall Barack Obama sending drones all over the Middle East, killing civilian targets and even American civilians. I don’t recall any complaints from Maxine—or, for that matter, any other Democrat—about any of that. I most certainly don’t recall complaints from them when the Biden administration unarguably botched the Afghan withdrawal.

They also didn’t complain when Biden had a $250 million dollar bounty on Maduro’s head, which he apparently figured gave him political cover.



Biden had good intentions, ya see. Or, at least he wanted us to think so. He wanted the appearance of taking action to bring Maduro down, but didn’t have the will to actually do it.

(See also, "Paving Equipment and Supply List, Road to Hell.)

Now, Waters and the Democrats (and I see we can add the nigh-on useless Cato Institute, for that matter) are having issues, calling this action “illegal”?

Pffft.

Pardon me, Madam Congresswoman, but your political bias is showing. And Cato, for all your pretense of being for freedom, you may want to consult the Venezuelan people before you embarrass yourselves—and us—further.

I mean, forgive me, but the only conclusion to draw about her—and a lot of her fellow Democrats—is that Ol’ Maxine is either running her mouth for purely political effect, or she’s nuttier than the fruitcake that got thrown away yesterday—or both… most likely both.

As a public service, I’m going to address a charge she’s implied—and that many people in my X and Facebook feeds, and some news feeds, have made directly. That charge can be explained in one word: “war.”

News flash, kids: If you want to understand what’s going on here (which I have much reason to doubt), you might want to start by learning the difference between a war and an action of law enforcement. The difference can perhaps be most easily seen by searching reports on the subject—even reports in the liberal press—for the words “indictment” and “arrest.” I know you’ll be disappointed, but I have to tell you: if the reports on the action include either of those two words, it’s not a war.

Historians will recall that during World War II, when Patton took Palermo, Italy, without being authorized to do so by Ike, the citizens of Palermo held a parade in his honor. The Americans were conquering heroes—not unlike the celebration we see in the picture at the top of this column of Venezuelans celebrating Maduro's removal. Patton, on receiving Ike’s message, asked the president if he wanted to give Palermo back to the Germans. History doesn’t record any message being sent back to Patton in response. We kept it—until the Nazi threat was over and Mussolini was hanging by his heels.

So, with that in mind, perhaps the question to be asked of Trump’s detractors here should be: Should we re-establish Maduro in his palace in Venezuela? The answers we get from the oh-so-offended left here in the States will be very instructive, I do believe. I doubt, however, that an answer will be forthcoming.

I’ll make a bet with you guys: Now that Maduro is out, no more super high-power drug boats. Trust me on this one.

I'll also make the observation that a lot of these people, Democrats and libertarians alike, actually wanted Maduro gone; they just didn't want Orange Man Bad to be the one doing it.

The results of this action can only be rgearded as positive for this country and the world. Trumps actions are scaring the hell out of sworn enemies. This action was not just about Maduro; it was about crippling Iran, stopping drugs flowing into the country, restoring the free flow of oil (which of course the left hates), and, most importantly, sending the message to the world that we support freedom and that there are consequences for anyone who does not.



Consider the photos going over my desk at the moment, with Venezuelans celebrating the removal of Maduro (apparently agreeing with Trump's actions) and American leftists protesting that removal.

Folks, if those optics don't open your eyes about what the Democrats are about, I have my doubts that anything ever will.

