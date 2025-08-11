Trump Proves Again That He’s the Master of Trolling With Savage Comeback During Presser

Donald Trump has once again shown that he is the ultimate master of trolling, wielding humor and bold gestures like weapons in the political arena. Over the years, his stunts have ranged from playful to downright savage, always designed to upend expectations and leave the mainstream media scrambling to keep up.

Advertisement

During last year’s presidential campaign alone, Trump dazzled with a series of unforgettable pranks. When Kamala Harris hit the campaign trail, Trump famously worked a shift at a McDonald’s, a cheeky jab at her unproven claims of having worked at the fast food chain. Then, after Joe Biden insulted Trump supporters as “garbage,” Trump doubled down with a press conference his team staged right in front of a garbage truck proudly branded with his "Trump 2024" logo. Then, on Christmas Day, he delivered a symbolic blow by posting a photo of himself smiling at Barack Obama at the 2017 inauguration, captioning it, “When you see the guy who said ‘You’ll never be president’ at your inauguration.”

Another classic was when Trump trolled Jill Biden while promoting a set of fragrances to commemorate his election victory. In a post on Truth Social, he promoted the fragrances alongside a photo from the reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral in France showing Jill Biden gazing at Trump with what many interpreted as admiration.

It's hilarious that this post is real. pic.twitter.com/lExkMbhnF9 — Matt Margolis (@mattmargolis) December 9, 2024

This Monday’s White House press briefing offered another memorable moment of Trump’s irreverent showmanship. When a reporter asked about expanding the cramped James S. Brady Press Briefing Room by adding more seats, Trump went savage.

Advertisement

"You are building a big, beautiful ballroom," the reporter began. “Could we build a big, beautiful briefing room, add more seats?"

With a smirk, he shot down the suggestion, declaring, “I don’t want you to be comfortable.”

🚨 LMAO! President Trump just DUNKED on the ENTIRE White House Press Corps



REPORTER: "You are building a big, beautiful ballroom. Could we build a big, beautiful briefing room, add more seats?"



TRUMP: "I don't want you to be comfortable. I don't want to do that." 🤣🔥 pic.twitter.com/LUQU7u42jC — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 11, 2025

The line landed with uproarious laughter; even the room’s usual critics cracked smiles. Standing behind the president, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and Attorney General Pam Bondi shared in the amusement, underscoring how even Trump's sharp wit can momentarily break down the media’s hostility.

Trump recently unveiled plans for a grand White House ballroom to host state dinners and events for foreign dignitaries, accommodating 600–700 guests, which is far more than the cramped spaces the White House currently uses.

Recommended: The Left Won’t Like What Trump Just Did to Obama’s Portrait

For over 150 years, the White House has lacked such a venue, relying on tents that pose logistical headaches and weather risks. Construction begins in September 2025, a move Trump framed as restoring dignity and prestige to American statecraft by welcoming world leaders in style.

Advertisement

This latest episode perfectly showcases Trump’s unique ability to mix humor, policy, and spectacle to shake up politics. His refusal to make the press comfortable in that moment was a cheeky metaphor for how he continues to rattle the established order. Yet behind the laughter lies a serious message: Trump is reshaping the White House not just symbolically, but physically, building a legacy that combines the grandeur of tradition with the boldness of his vision for America’s future.

Tired of obnoxious ads cluttering your screen? There’s a better way. PJ Media VIP gives you ad-free access to the fearless conservative journalism the left wants silenced. No distractions—just the facts. Don't forget to use promo code FIGHT for 60% off. Join VIP today!