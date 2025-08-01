Don the Builder Is Gifting a Magnificent State Ballroom to the White House

The man is indefatigable. His legacy will be writ so large on the American land, government, welfare, and culture that the recent movement to add President Donald J. Trump to Mount Rushmore seems gratuitous. When he's not busy realigning generations of America-leeching global trade, reforming the entire national fiscal infrastructure for the benefit of U.S. citizens, wringing the woke crazy out of the military and education systems, overturning the racist, sexist, and bigoted DEI regime, and exposing and deprogramming our politicized federal agencies, Don the Builder is now gifting the American people with the largest major structural addition in the history of our White House.

This is the kind of gift that would never even occur to Democrat "leaders" such as Barack and Michelle Obama, Joe and Jill Biden, or Kamala and Doug Harris — political grifters who came from relatively modest backgrounds and never built anything; who raked it in with both hands while they held power, building personal fortunes from what was purported to be a position of service, which they will spend the rest of their days hoarding and wallowing in. Only those who create wealth and give it away for the betterment of others can truly conceive of this sort of legacy.

"President Trump, and other patriot donors, have generously committed to donating the funds necessary to build this approximately $200 million dollar structure," the White House said in a press release. "The United States Secret Service will provide the necessary security enhancements and modifications."

The press release attached renderings of the soon-to-be-built state ballroom, including this exterior view from the east:

President Trump identified a need:

For 150 years, Presidents, Administrations, and White House Staff have longed for a large event space on the White House complex that can hold substantially more guests than currently allowed. President Donald J. Trump has expressed his commitment to solving this problem on behalf of future Administrations and the American people. The White House is one of the most beautiful and historic buildings in the world, yet the White House is currently unable to host major functions honoring world leaders and other countries without having to install a large and unsightly tent approximately 100 yards away from the main building entrance. The White House State Ballroom will be a much-needed and exquisite addition of approximately 90,000 total square feet of ornately designed and carefully crafted space, with a seated capacity of 650 people — a significant increase from the 200-person seated capacity in the East Room of the White House.

Now, he is leading the process to address the need:

In recent weeks, President Trump has held several meetings with members of the White House Staff, the National Park Service, the White House Military Office, and the United States Secret Service to discuss design features and planning. President Trump has chosen McCrery Architects as lead architect, which is well-known for their classical architectural design and based in our nation’s capital. CEO Jim McCrery said: “Presidents in the modern era have faced challenges hosting major events at the White House because it has been untouched since President Harry Truman. I am honored that President Trump has entrusted me to help bring this beautiful and necessary renovation to The People’s House, while preserving the elegance of its classical design and historical importance. […] The White House Ballroom will be substantially separated from the main building of the White House, but at the same time, [its] theme and architectural heritage will be almost identical.

The project is scheduled to break ground this September. It will be built on the current site of the "small, heavily changed, and reconstructed East Wing." The statement notes that "The East Wing was constructed in 1902 and has been renovated and changed many times, with a second story added in 1942" — what people refer to as a "remuddling."

The White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles said the following: “President Trump is a builder at heart and has an extraordinary eye for detail. The President and the Trump White House are fully committed to working with the appropriate organizations to preserving the special history of the White House while building a beautiful ballroom that can be enjoyed by future Administrations and generations of Americans to come.”

It will be a soaring, light-filled, inspirational space. It will be opulent. It will be accented with crystal and gold — just what you'd expect from Donald Trump. Thanks to him, Americans will have a grand space in which to entertain presidents, prime ministers, heroes, kings and queens, sheiks, and emperors on a state level befitting the greatest nation the world has ever seen. And apologies if my writing sounds grandiose and adulatory in this piece, but this addition to our national headquarters makes me proud as an American. If I may coin a clumsy phrase: MAGTE — Make America Greater Than Ever.

