Trump Trolls Kamala With Epic Visit to McDonald’s

For a while now, Donald Trump has said he'd work a shift at McDonald’s. The move was meant to troll Kamala Harris, who claimed she worked at the fast-food chain in the early 1980s.

Honestly, I didn’t think Trump’s plan was the best approach. Sure, I doubt Harris ever worked at McDonald’s, but in the bigger picture, with so much at stake in this election, is it really that important? Nothing about Harris feels authentic, and while there’s no proof she did work there, there’s no way to prove she didn’t either. Last week, I said that Trump would have been better off focusing his rhetoric on exposing Harris’s overall lack of genuineness rather than zeroing in on her McDonald’s story. While his visit may be clever trolling, it doesn’t speak to the issues that really matter to most Americans.

Today, after seeing Trump work the fryer and the drive-thru at a McDonald's in Feasterville-Trevose, which is in Bucks County, northeast of Philadelphia, which happens to be a swing county, I actually think the event worked masterfully for him.

"Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump manned the fry station at a McDonald’s in Pennsylvania on Sunday before staging an impromptu news conference, answering questions through the drive-thru window," reports the Associated Press. "As reporters and aides watched, an employee showed Trump how to dunk baskets of fries in oil, salt the fries and put them into boxes using a scoop."

It’s official! Donald Trump puts on an apron and works the fry machine at McDonald’s in Philadelphia. He now has more experience working at McDonald than Kamala Harris.😂😂 pic.twitter.com/1QSwRWZ3to — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) October 20, 2024

He also worked the drive-thru window.

President @realDonaldTrump working the Drive Thru at McDonald’s! 🍟🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/pBeyYmeYFU — Margo Martin (@margommartin) October 20, 2024

President Trump: “I’ll never forget this experience…” pic.twitter.com/5pMqqcOc2U — Dan Scavino Jr.🇺🇸🦅 (@DanScavino) October 20, 2024

President Trump is now manning the DRIVE-THRU. The customers are going wild! pic.twitter.com/4kSnjwD1z5 — Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) October 20, 2024

Trump's visit also prompted a huge amount of his supporters to come out to see him.

President Trump arriving at McDonald’s in Feasterville, Pennsylvania🍔🍟🇺🇸🦅 pic.twitter.com/JUJJ9Qjysy — Dan Scavino Jr.🇺🇸🦅 (@DanScavino) October 20, 2024

Kamala said she worked at McDonald’s in the Bay Area after her freshman year of college, however she never mentioned it in her California campaigns or in either of her books, and it’s absent from a résumé she submitted shortly after college. The story only surfaced during her 2019 presidential run, making it a recent addition to the carefully crafted narrative she’s been building for years.

This sudden inclusion has raised eyebrows, as it felt like another disingenuous attempt to connect with middle-class voters.

Kamala often claims middle-class roots, despite evidence of having a rather affluent upbringing. She originally framed the job as a way to pay for college but later shifted it to “extra spending money” after scrutiny, likely to avoid contradictions. Even Snopes admitted there’s no evidence she ever worked at McDonald’s.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: "I've now worked for 15 minutes more than Kamala" at McDonald's 🤣 pic.twitter.com/RMeivIPPd0 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 20, 2024

So, this actually turned out to be an extremely successful event for Trump. He pretty much nailed it and you can bet that the Harris-Walz campaign is fuming about it now.