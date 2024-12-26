Dang! Donald Trump Is the Master of Trolling!

Donald Trump is having the time of his life as he barrels toward a second term in the White House after crushing Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election.

Advertisement

Naturally, Trump was already reveling in his own brand of humor and confidence long before any of this came to fruition. He epically trolled Kamala Harris by working a shift at McDonald's during the campaign. Then, when Joe Biden called Trump supporters garbage, he held a press conference from a garbage truck with the Trump 2024 campaign logo on it.

Just yesterday, Trump trolled Canada once again, this time suggesting that hockey legend Wayne Gretzky would be the perfect “governor” of the country, a real swipe at the current leadership as Prime Minister Trudeau faces calls to step down.

'THE GREAT ONE': President-elect Trump threw his support behind NHL legend Wayne Gretzky as a potential candidate for Canadian prime minister as Trudeau faces pressure to step down. https://t.co/UGKgVZaHhV pic.twitter.com/W4qUDlDiHA — Fox News (@FoxNews) December 26, 2024

It certainly appears as though Trump is relishing life to a greater extent than usual. Who can blame him? He not only won the Electoral College but was also the first Republican to win the national popular vote in 20 years. Even Americans are hopeful that more prosperous times await us in 2025 thanks to his election.

Advertisement

Recommended: Democrats Are 'History' If They Don't Change, Says Former Clinton Advisor

On Christmas Day, Trump posted an image of himself smiling at Obama during the 2017 inauguration, with a caption that read, “When you see the guy who said ‘You’ll never be president’ at your inauguration.”

Trump just posted this on Truth 🤣 pic.twitter.com/BLhZKdKst2 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 25, 2024

It’s a perfect example of how Trump loves to relive the moment of triumph over those who doubted him, and it’s a hilarious jab at Obama’s 2016 comments mocking Trump’s chances at the presidency. You may remember the bit. In the days leading up to the 2016 election, Obama appeared on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live, participating in a recurring segment called “Mean Tweets,” where he read aloud some of the harshest tweets about him.

The tweets ranged from lighthearted jabs — like “Barack Obama is the Nickelback of presidents” — to more personal digs, such as “Obama couldn’t negotiate getting a Whopper without pickles.” Obama responded to each with some canned witty response, including after he read a tweet from Trump. In the tweet, Trump wrote, “President Obama will go down as perhaps the worst president in the history of the United States!"

Advertisement

Recommended: Democrats Are 'History' If They Don't Change, Says Former Clinton Advisor

Obama replied with a sharp retort: “Well, @RealDonaldTrump, at least I will go down as a president,” before dropping the smartphone. The audience cheered, but it was Donald Trump who got the last laugh when he defeated Hillary Clinton.

Watch President Obama read mean tweets as he slams Donald Trump last night on Jimmy Kimmel https://t.co/1a9vgqV3gl pic.twitter.com/PYMYAXX0Gi — CNN (@CNN) October 25, 2016

The next few weeks and the next four years are going to be a blast!