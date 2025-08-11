Three Dead in Austin, Texas Shooting

Catherine Salgado | 6:42 PM on August 11, 2025
AP Photo/Brittainy Newman, File

Three people were reported dead in a shooting at a Target store in Austin, Texas, Monday afternoon.

Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis told reporters at the scene that there were three fatalities and that the male suspect, who was not named, was arrested after a car chase.

Davis said, “The police were initially called here at 2:15pm for a hot shot call. Officers arrived within four minutes. When officers arrived, they were met with three people that were shot inside the parking lot of Target.”

The suspect, she explained, “fled the scene, stole a car from the scene, took that car, wrecked that car, then hijacked another car. He was then found by Austin PD, in South Austin, where he was taken into custody after a tazing. We have three people that are deceased as a very sad day for all fifth very sad day for us all.”

In addition to the three deaths, a fourth victim was reportedly injured in the shooting.

Austin Mayor Kirk Watson (D) posted on X, “This is a devastating situation, and my heart is with the victims and their families. While this remains an active and ongoing investigation, what I’ll say is that this was a sickening, cowardly act of gun violence.”

He added, “I am grateful for the quick response of our APD officers and other first responders and want to thank them for their actions to apprehend the suspect.”

The suspect is reportedly a white male with a history of mental health issues.

Read Also: Mass Casualty Event at U.S. Steel Works

The deadly mass shooting comes the same day as a deadly mass casualty event caused by an explosion at the U.S. Steel works near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. At least one individual was killed and two were unaccounted for as of early Monday afternoon.

The shooting in Austin is a developing story.

