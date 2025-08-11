Three Dead in Austin, Texas Shooting

Three people were reported dead in a shooting at a Target store in Austin, Texas, Monday afternoon.

Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis told reporters at the scene that there were three fatalities and that the male suspect, who was not named, was arrested after a car chase.

Davis said, “The police were initially called here at 2:15pm for a hot shot call. Officers arrived within four minutes. When officers arrived, they were met with three people that were shot inside the parking lot of Target.”

AUSTIN, TEXAS SHOOTING | LATEST: - 3 dead in Target parking lot - Suspect stole 2 cars during getaway - Suspect later arrested alive - Cops say the white male "has a mental health history" - Motive unknown — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) Aug 10, 2025

The suspect, she explained, “fled the scene, stole a car from the scene, took that car, wrecked that car, then hijacked another car. He was then found by Austin PD, in South Austin, where he was taken into custody after a tazing. We have three people that are deceased as a very sad day for all fifth very sad day for us all.”

Due to the active crime scene at the Target on Research Boulevard, vehicles in the parking lot cannot be released until the initial investigation is complete. Please arrange alternate transportation home. We will share an update as soon as it is safe to retrieve your vehicle. — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) Aug 10, 2025

In addition to the three deaths, a fourth victim was reportedly injured in the shooting.

Austin Mayor Kirk Watson (D) posted on X, “This is a devastating situation, and my heart is with the victims and their families. While this remains an active and ongoing investigation, what I’ll say is that this was a sickening, cowardly act of gun violence.”

He added, “I am grateful for the quick response of our APD officers and other first responders and want to thank them for their actions to apprehend the suspect.”

The suspect is reportedly a white male with a history of mental health issues.

The deadly mass shooting comes the same day as a deadly mass casualty event caused by an explosion at the U.S. Steel works near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. At least one individual was killed and two were unaccounted for as of early Monday afternoon.

The shooting in Austin is a developing story.

