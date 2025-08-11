BREAKING: Mass Casualty Event at U.S. Steel Works

A mass casualty event has been reported at the U.S. Steel Works in Pennsylvania.

According to Fox 8 and a reporter with sources on the inside, there was an explosion Monday at U.S. Steel’s coking plant close to Pittsburgh. There are unconfirmed reports that one person has died, and five people were transported to the hospital by Allegheny County Emergency Services. The number injured may be in the dozens.

Advertisement

BREAKING: 1 person has died after the explosion at the Clairton Coke Works, according to Senator John Fetterman. @KDKA https://t.co/VLQ61MPf7e — Ricky Sayer (@RickyReports) August 11, 2025

KDKA reporter Ricky Sayer said the “explosion at the Clairton Coke Works took place inside the ‘reversing room’ of the 13/15 battery, multiple sources inside the plant tell me. It’s a room that acts as a mechanical regulator, making sure coal bakes evenly in the oven.”

Sayer also posted that dozens of people had been injured, many more than the original reported five.

BREAKING: Dozens of people have been reported injured in the explosion at U.S. Steel’s Clairton Coke Works, Allegheny County Emergency Management officials tell @KDKA. https://t.co/P9Iy0QLcQa — Ricky Sayer (@RickyReports) August 11, 2025

Newsweek relayed the classification from scanner reporters that it was a “mass casualty event.” It does not appear that U.S. Steel itself has made any statement as of publishing time.

Fox 8 explained, “The Clairton Coke Works, a massive industrial facility along the Monongahela River south of Pittsburgh, is considered the largest coking operation in North America.”

Advertisement

Read Also: Trump Takes Over D.C. Police, Vows to Revolutionize ’Slums’

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) issued a statement: “My Administration is in touch with local officials in Clairton, PA as they respond to an explosion at US Steel Clairton Coke Works plant this morning. PEMA and PA State Police are in touch with first responders and have offered all assistance. The scene is still active, and folks nearby should follow the direction of local authorities. Please join Lori and me in praying for the Clairton community.”

This is a developing story.

Please support PJ Media’s efforts to highlight breaking news. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT for 60%.