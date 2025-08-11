BREAKING: Mass Casualty Event at U.S. Steel Works

Catherine Salgado | 1:00 PM on August 11, 2025
AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File

A mass casualty event has been reported at the U.S. Steel Works in Pennsylvania.

According to Fox 8 and a reporter with sources on the inside, there was an explosion Monday at U.S. Steel’s coking plant close to Pittsburgh. There are unconfirmed reports that one person has died, and five people were transported to the hospital by Allegheny County Emergency Services. The number injured may be in the dozens. 

Advertisement

KDKA reporter Ricky Sayer said the “explosion at the Clairton Coke Works took place inside the ‘reversing room’ of the 13/15 battery, multiple sources inside the plant tell me. It’s a room that acts as a mechanical regulator, making sure coal bakes evenly in the oven.”

Sayer also posted that dozens of people had been injured, many more than the original reported five.

Newsweek relayed the classification from scanner reporters that it was a “mass casualty event.” It does not appear that U.S. Steel itself has made any statement as of publishing time. 

Fox 8 explained, “The Clairton Coke Works, a massive industrial facility along the Monongahela River south of Pittsburgh, is considered the largest coking operation in North America.”

Advertisement

Read Also: Trump Takes Over D.C. Police, Vows to Revolutionize ’Slums’

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) issued a statement: “My Administration is in touch with local officials in Clairton, PA as they respond to an explosion at US Steel Clairton Coke Works plant this morning. PEMA and PA State Police are in touch with first responders and have offered all assistance. The scene is still active, and folks nearby should follow the direction of local authorities. Please join Lori and me in praying for the Clairton community.”

This is a developing story.

Please support PJ Media’s efforts to highlight breaking news. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT for 60%.

Catherine Salgado

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media. She also writes for The Rogue Review, Media Research Center, and her Substack Pro Deo et Libertate. She received the Andrew Breitbart MVP award for August 2021 from The Rogue Review for her journalism.

Read more by Catherine Salgado

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

PENNSYLVANIA

Recommended

The Next Great Political Outrage Is Here (and It’s an Old Favorite of Rush Limbaugh)! Scott Pinsker
Yep, Mamdani Will Be NYC’s Next Mayor Stephen Green
Well, This Ought to Make Heads Explode All Across D.C. Stephen Green
Harry Potter Author Scorches Liberals for Killing Free Speech for 'Approval of Their Tribe' Michael Cantrell
The Left Won’t Like What Trump Just Did to Obama’s Portrait Matt Margolis
The Morning Briefing: Disney Folds Again Chris Queen

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

PRedictions, PRojections, PRaise, and PRedators: NBC, Sirius/XM, and the Dream of Being a Loss-Leader
Dr. Phil Destroyed Bill Maher on His Own Show, and It Was Epic
Revealed: Obama’s Rise to Power Was Engineered by Gerrymandering
Advertisement