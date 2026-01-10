New Video From Before Shooting Destroys Another Left-Wing Narrative About Renee Good

Days after Renee Nicole Good tried to mow down an ICE agent with her car and got shot dead for it, fresh videos keep piling up. Each one proves the agent acted in self-defense. The latest clip of the shooting came straight from the agent's cellphone, capturing her Honda Pilot barreling right at him.

That first-person footage hits different from the distant shots we saw early on. Good drove dead ahead while the agent stood smack in front of her bumper. Naturally, lefties scrambled as their story crumbled. Originally, they swore her car never touched him. A second angle proved them dead wrong. The cellphone footage buried any doubt. Even Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey admitted Good struck the agent with her car, even though he dismissed the seriousness of her actions.

Of course, the left is invested in the narrative that the agent was in the wrong, so they’ve leaned heavily into sob stories about Good. She was an “innocent mom” just dropping her kid off at school, they claimed. Another fairy tale portrayed Good as a terrified parent fleeing the scene. Yet another insisted she only wanted to turn around and leave — total baloney.

Now we have a brand new video, not of the shooting itself, but from before, and it destroys all the narratives of Good being an innocent mom and bystander at the scene. Townhall's Dustin Grage shared footage showing Good's SUV planted in the road, blocking ICE agents for over three minutes as she dances away to her own horn blaring the whole time.

🚨 BREAKING: Was just sent a video showing the moments before the shooting.



In it, you can clearly see Renee Good’s vehicle blocking ICE agents for over 3 minutes as she’s dancing to her own car horn.



Kinda ruins some narratives, doesn’t it? pic.twitter.com/aXtiTjAtF9 — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) January 10, 2026

”Kinda ruins some narratives, doesn’t it?" Grage quipped.

Spot on.

This, of course, all jibes with what ICE Acting Executive Associate Director Marcos Charles revealed about what happened, based on his discussions with the agent Good struck as he recovers in the hospital.

In an interview with Fox News, Charles offered context on the moments leading up to the fatal Minneapolis incident. He explained that Good “had been harassing some other of the vehicles, uh, one of our other vehicles.” He said ICE agents briefly lost sight of her at a red light, but she quickly returned to the area. “She then… continued to harass and impede the enforcement actions of our officers there on that street, uh, by blocking them, using her vehicle to block our vehicles, uh, to, uh, basically use her vehicle as a barrier across the… public roadway, uh, and impede our officers.”

ICYMI: Renee Good’s Partner Made a Revealing Admission About the Shooting



Charles described Good’s actions as deliberate and aggressive. “Officers were trying to get around her. Every time they would try to go either in front of the vehicle or behind the vehicle, she would then reverse or go forward, trying to hit our other vehicles.” When asked to clarify, he added, “She was trying to get… in the way of our other vehicles, whether it be hitting them or to stop them from proceeding forward.”

Asked what he meant by “harass,” Charles explained, “They follow us… start honking, yelling at us… calling us names… they’ll cut us off… use their vehicle to stop our vehicles’ forward progress.” He confirmed Good had done “all of the above” multiple times that day. “She was doing whatever she could in order to impede us and harass us.”

That lines up perfectly with this. What led up to it



ICE acting executive associate director Marcos Charles who spoke with agent who shot Renee while he was in the hospital.



She had been using her car all day to block and impede. pic.twitter.com/xlYaqQDaHu — Joni Job (@jj_talking) January 10, 2026

Footage doesn't lie. Good obstructed, harassed, then attacked. The agent defended his life. The left's fairy tales flop every time a new video drops.

