Renee Good’s Partner Made a Revealing Admission About the Shooting

The footage of the ICE shooting incident doesn't lie, but that hasn't stopped the left from trying to spin what happened in Minneapolis this week into something it wasn’t.

Cellphone video that the ICE agent whom Good’s car hit recorded captures the entire sequence of events leading up to the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good.

As the video shows, Good stayed calm as an ICE agent approached her vehicle, even saying, “That’s fine, dude. I’m not mad at you,” as he filmed her with his phone. Her partner followed, taunting the agents while they ordered Good out of the car. As previously established, Good didn’t flee in a panic or try to hide. After the third command to exit, she suddenly accelerated and struck the agent standing in front of her, contradicting claims she was merely terrified or trying to leave. The clip clearly captures both the impact and her awareness of who was in front of her car when she chose to hit the gas, and it cuts against the left’s narrative about the shooting.

But there’s so much more we can see and hear in this video.

Good’s partner, Rebecca, can be seen filming with her own phone, clearly having decided to turn the encounter into a social media performance. She taunted the agent about the license plates, saying, "It's OK, we don't change our [license] plates every morning, just so you know. It'll be the same plate when you talk to us later, that's fine, US citizens.” She didn't stop there, continuing to antagonize him with, "You wanna come at us? I say go get yourself some lunch, big boy. Go ahead.”

Things escalated when another ICE agent arrived at the driver's side and ordered Renee out of the vehicle, yelling, "Get out of the f–king car" while trying to open the door. Rebecca attempted to get back into the passenger side, but couldn't open the door. That's when she made a decision that would prove fatal. She shouted repeatedly to Renee, "Drive, baby, drive!” Renee reversed the Honda Pilot, turned the wheels, aimed the vehicle toward the ICE agent, then hit the gas, briefly spun out on the ice, and rammed into him.

Rebecca was later seen in a video acknowledging her role in the tragedy, saying, “It’s my fault.”

“I made her come down here; it’s my fault,” she said. “They just shot my wife.”

These weren’t innocent people who randomly encountered ICE agents in the middle of an operation. They were there to obstruct and antagonize. Rebecca not only taunted agents, but told Renee to “drive baby, drive.” And she did, with the agent in her path, forcing him to defend himself after being struck.

“Many of you have been told this law enforcement officer wasn't hit by a car, wasn't being harassed, and murdered an innocent woman,” Vice President JD Vance said in a post on X sharing the cellphone video. “The reality is that his life was endangered and he fired in self defense.”

“The media owes JD Vance, and all of America a big apology,” Don Trump Jr. posted Friday after the video was released. “The video clearly shows the ice officer getting hit by the car. She comes right at him. It doesn’t get more conclusive than that.”

So let's recap. Not only did Rebecca say it was her fault, but she also antagonized the ICE agents and told her partner to drive while one agent was in front of her car.

I say charge her as an accessory to assault on a federal officer, use of a deadly weapon in an assault, attempted murder, and vehicular assault.

