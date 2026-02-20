Hey Pam Bondi, Stop What You're Doing and Watch This Terror Warning From Anti-ICE Antifa Terrorist

An Oregon Antifa terrorist we told you about last fall is back with another anti-ICE terror threat to all "grandma and grandpas" who may be touring Oregon this spring break. And the threat is as see-through as this woman's empty head for putting out yet another confession video.

How long will she get away with this?

The woman, Kiley Delgado, who was arrested for riot and interfering with police in Portland's Summer of Love riots in 2020, is part of a network of anti-ICE operatives who barricaded, threatened, and doxxed ICE — at least that's what she's confessed in previous videos as I wrote in October 2025 in my weekly West Coast, Messed Coast™ column, subtitled Oregon Business Owners Brag About Mobbing, Detaining Border Cops.

They’re openly taking to Oregon news about it. — Truth1999 (@Truth__1999) October 16, 2025

Delgado and her husband, Karim, who own the 649 bar in Hillsboro, are seen on video blocking federal agents in a city street, forcing them to run for their lives from the Delgados' mob by driving through a six-foot hedge. She thought their efforts were so epic that Delgado put their video to a funny song on TikTok to mock the feds for running from her comrades. She photographs herself doing this quite frequently. Indeed, she's so notorious that she bragged in one of her Facebook posts that the ICE agents know who she is and follow her TikTok account.

Indeed, when that video went viral, the KOIN TV news asked her what she was doing, and she admitted guilt.

Karim Delgado said his wife Kiley called him Tuesday afternoon saying agents were in a neighborhood near theirs in Hillsboro. When Delgado got there, he found men in vests and masks who he said first identified themselves as Hillsboro Police. With his wife already blocking the road going one way, Delgado used his car to also block the road with the officers’ van in the middle. “We felt like the more the community disrupts that and the more the community confronts that, the more difficult that we make it for them to kidnap people, the less likely they are to want to hang out in this area,” Delgado said. Delgado said the goal was to interrupt. “Sometimes just taking up their time is the difference between them being able to detain, you know, a working father or mother,” he said.

Now, Delgado is issuing a warning to rental car companies that dare rent their vehicles to "grandmas and grandpas." Delgado says she's "terrified" that those cars might be targeted by her comrades because the license plates are tracked by her anti-ICE comrades. The terrorists may follow and — do what, exactly? — to the drivers of those vehicles.

In a stupendous belch of chutzpah, Delgado "calls on" the rental car companies not to allow rentals used by ICE and other federal officers in Oregon because she simply does not know what her comrades will do to those people. She demands that the rental car companies protect their customers from her comrades.

That's an extortionate terrorist threat. Indeed, she herself uses the word "terrified."

I didn’t think this self entitled brat could grow even more contemptible, but she has. She makes the case that she’s terrified of her own, as she calls them in her previous videos, “comrades” and wants the rental companies to keep their customers safe from her and her terrorist… — Victoria Taft, The Adult in the Room, FITF Squad (@VictoriaTaft) February 19, 2026

I hope to God this couple never reproduces.

Hey, Pam Bondi and Harmeet Dhillon, I know you're really short-handed and quite busy, but it seems to me that someone making extortionate terroristic threats against two interstate companies whose products use interstate highways alike, not to mention their customers, that the Oregon U.S. Attorney's office may wish to look into it.

Thank you for your attention to this matter.