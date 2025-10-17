West Coast, Messed Coast™ — Oregon Business Owners Brag About Mobbing, Detaining Border Cops

Welcome to the West Coast, Messed Coast™ update, your weekly look at the most interesting or meaningful stories making news in Washington, Oregon, and California that can fit.

Washington releases a high-level predatory offender rather than put him on Pedophile Island, where he can't hurt anyone. In California, the feds' investigation into billions of missing homeless money gives us a hint at how the scams worked to fleece the state's taxpayers and how little oversight there was. Oregon business owners show videos of themselves and their mob surrounding Border agents and then brag about it to a gullible media.

Let's get at it!

'Our comrades'

It takes a considerable amount of hubris to smugly confess multiple felonies to your adoring online fans—and everyone else, but it's Oregon, where people so certain of their righteous beliefs believe there will be no repercussions for their lawbreaking.

Such is the case with this Hillsboro couple, Kiley and Karim Delgado, who own The 649, a tap house and restaurant. The 649 name is a slang term that means everything from taking shots of booze to taking a chance on the lottery.

The couple identifies multiple times as "Antifa" on their Facebook page and not in the humorous way the left has adopted since word went out that "antifa" [sic] doesn't exist, as I reported in The 'Fiery but Mostly Peaceful' Crowd Now Claims Antifa Is an Urban Legend.

Kiley Delgado posted videos showing her and her "comrades," as she called them, blocking in what she thought were ICE agents. The officers were from the Border Patrol. The couple and others surrounded the car and demanded to see the agents' badges and their warrants.

Someone on X put her videos together to give you a better idea of how terrified the officers probably were, since one of the cars that was surrounded had to drive over bushes that were believed to be six feet tall to get away from the mob.

If Pam Bondi quit her FoxNews anchor job, how many days would it take for the DOJ to refer Kiley and Karim Delgado for indictment? I don't think I've ever seen this level of evidence. Here are both videos edited together. pic.twitter.com/ptFzl8sgCr — Kim "Katie" USA (@KimKatieUSA) October 17, 2025

Kiley Delgado and her friends are lucky the officers just tried to get away and didn't feel they'd have to shoot their way out. They probably would have been well within their rights to do so.

Here she is explaining how others should do the same.

Kiley Delgado, who was videoing herself committing felony obstruction boxing in a DHS agent, discusses the incident and how the agent was able to get away, then she encourages others to do the same. I'm shocked she hasn't been arrested yet and charged with felonies. pic.twitter.com/2mKwNL3WTW — Kim "Katie" USA (@KimKatieUSA) October 16, 2025

These videos and their Facebook post are signed confessions.

They also confessed what they had done to the local TV station, which verified with local cops that the couple and their mob at the very least committed the act of coercion — blocking another person, any person, from freely moving.

A reminder: There would be no need for as many ICE and Border Patrol actions as there are if Oregon, Washington, and California had not invited into their states the millions of unvetted illegal aliens let in by Joe Biden. For every action there is an equal and opposite reaction. You can look it up.

No Kings violence predicted, federal judge blocks Guard

The radical group 50501 that is believed to be directly responsible for the violence at Portland's ICE headquarters now claims, "Hey, it ain't us." They, along with the organizers behind Saturday's "No Kings" protests, say they've called for no violence. They haven't proposed canceling the events, however. So much money has gone into those full-page ads and other expenses, after all.

And then, as if it were preplanned, the federal judge in Oregon who previously concluded that she could stop the National Guard from protecting ICE and other agents housed at the ICE facility in SW Portland, extended her order that was set to expire on the No Kings planned riot day.

Independent reporter Andy Ngo reported that "anarchists tried to co-opt the event on that day. 50501 organizers say they will not be meeting at the ICE facility after alternative flyers were distributed falsely claiming the official protest would be held there."

"No Kings" protest organizers in Portland have been forced to issue a statement after anarchists tried to co-opt the event on that day. 50501 organizers say they will not be meeting at the ICE facility after alternative flyers were distributed falsely claiming the official… pic.twitter.com/jJQhOKZNUx — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) October 16, 2025

The No Kings protest site on Portland's waterfront is spitting distance from the ICE facility. Even those purple-haired septuagenarians can handle that walk.

The King behind the 'No Kings' protest

Organizers of the No Kings protests, brought to you by the Indivisible Project, a Soros and other big left funders-supported group, the same groups that fund the Democrats, are taking cover in case its violent past is prologue for Saturday's events. I'm kidding. Of course, there will be violence.

Before the June "No Kings" protest, elected leaders from all the West Coast, Messed Coast™ states called for peace and denounced violence. That was not to be, however.

🧵 THREAD: Meet the Organizers Behind No Kings protest: Indivisible’s Leah Greenberg & Ezra Levin 🇺🇸



Taking a break from book writing for this...



This week, the movement that started with a Google Doc... Indivisible... is back in the streets. ✊ Founded by former congressional… pic.twitter.com/ZHcEqiLjw3 — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) October 13, 2025

The man who carried out two assassinations of the elected Minnesota Democratic State Rep. Melissa Hortman, who was the deciding vote not to give free health care to illegal aliens, and her husband Mark had "No Kings" flyers in the back seat of his car. Two other lawmakers were wounded in his other attack.

De-populating Pedophile Island

It's not that Washington State has fewer predatory pedophiles; it's that prison officials want to empty the facility on McNeil Island, where high-level sex offenders are sent after their days in prison are up.

This means these sickos are re-homed in homes and halfway houses in neighborhoods around the state.

This also means that the state attorney general is letting it happen, choosing not to contest the freeing of the predators who can't be fixed.

Such is the case with the notorious South Hill rapist, just let out of confinement, and is free to roam anywhere he pleases in Washington, as well as Randy Smith, now an elderly child rapist, whose three-year-old victim was so severely injured that she needed surgery.

Well the worst happened. He’s unconditionally released. Zero supervision.



After tearing a three year old girl end to end in a r%pe so violent it traumatized the medical staff who treated her. pic.twitter.com/i9QFrzWWYq — UponAmiracle (@UponAmiracle) October 10, 2025

They can't be fixed. There will be other victims.

California schemin'

This week, I wrote about the federal—not state—officials looking for California's missing billions of dollars in missing homeless funds in this story: First Arrests Hint at How Billions in California Homeless $$$ Vanished Without a Trace on Gavin's Watch.

This misspending is on top of the billions spent on high-speed rail, COVID unemployment funds, and rip-offs during COVID.

If failing up is a real thing, Gavin Newsom's a shoo-in for the presidency.

Laugh Track

In response to the homeless spending story, one of our sharp VIP Members noted:

"Shangri-La Industries LLC" Oh! That is excellent! Named after a place that does not exist! And less obvious than, say, "Dewey, Cheatm, and Howe Property Development" with CEO and CFO Iona Mercedes and Ivana Cash. These states count on being able to determine the government in DC by fraudulent votes and thus escape the long arm of the law. Too bad it did not work out for them this time. As for accountability even if they are brought up on charges. Heh! You don't don't think all of those minority female bureaucrats are just there for looks, do you? Weaponized incompetence is so useful!

They haven't ruined everything — yet

My friend HunnyBadgerMom on X brought my attention to this Oregon artist who recently died, but left his riches behind.

Reposting my last encounter with the Northern Lights. This was at the Center Ridge Schoolhouse in Dufur Oregon. This video ended up going mainstream on MSN. Thank you to all who have purchased a print. Enjoy the time-lapse. pic.twitter.com/e7TCFtWQck — Jeff Bryant 🇺🇸 Oregon Photographer (@unknown_patriot) August 15, 2025

