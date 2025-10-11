Who's Paying for Antifa and Why Are They Protected by Progressives? Let's Look at the Books.

How do they afford it? How do Antifa militants on the streets of Portland afford all the stuff that allows them to spend hours a day in waiting till the night so they can make life a living hell for Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers trying to come in or go out of the driveway? And why does the city protect them?

We all know somebody's paying for all the prepared deli sandwiches and pastries that keep that topless lady in the wheelchair and her theater kid pals in rolls and butter.

That storage unit full of their supplies costs money. Who's paying for that safe house down the street that Antifa militants use for rest and costume changes? Why do they get a pass from the cops? Why do elected officials make excuses for their violence and pretend it's not happening?

Someone's getting paid for being willing to go to jail for harassing people and picking fights. How much did they get paid for being willing to hold armed checkpoints on behalf of Black Lives Matter on the streets of Portland in 2021, and beating two drivers? Who pays for their training?

Antifa thugs chased reporter Andy Ngo through the streets of Portland and beat him... again. Why? Holding a summer camp in Portland parks to grow a new generation of mind-numbed bots isn't cheap.

One of my West Coast, Messed Coast™ readers tasked me with the question: Why are they protecting Antifa?

There are probably many answers, but the easiest one is that the big-money donors and unions handing out cash to politicians are also funding this unrest. They're of one hive mind. They are ideological twins.

In Oregon, where a lot of this unrest plays out, the biggest funders of the progressive causes, not necessarily street violence, is government. But as we know, money is fungible.

This is according to Open Secrets:

Oregon Health & Science University: $491,765

Portland State University: $343,309

State of Oregon: $750,194

VoteVets.org: $1,832,500

WE Communications: $808,166

Nike Inc: $695,141

The Associate Director of Research at the Government Accountability Institute (GAI), Seamus Bruner, has written a book about the billionaires funding all manner of direct action violence on the streets. That means Antifa, BLM, and their fellow violence merchants. He presented his findings to the president and his key cabinet members at Wednesday's Antifa summit.

In his presentation to the president, Bruner named five funders whose money is used for violence on the streets, whether they know it or not. The information is contained in his book The Controligarchs: Exposing the Billionaire Class, Their Secret Deals, and the Globalist Plot to Dominate Your Life.

The biggest funder is the Democrat money powerhouse Arabella. Arabella provides money through its channels to pay for food, housing, and legal aid. George Soros's Open Society Foundation is on the list. The Tides Foundation, Neville Roy Singham, who's paid for Code Pink and anti-Israel campus demonstrators, and Swiss billionaire Hansjörg Wyss give billions to Arabella, which trickles the money down to groups for direct action militancy.

I prompted AI to use open source information to make a table graph of all the known places these monies go.





I asked Bruner to come back on my Adult in the Room Podcast to break it all down for us. And I asked him why do these progressive blue-city, blue-state governments force their citizens to tolerate this violence?

Watch it below.

