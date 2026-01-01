Jack Smith Just Blew Up His Entire January 6 Case

Jack Smith just torched what was left of his own January 6 investigation. The former special counsel sat down for an over eight-hour deposition with the House Judiciary Committee on December 17, 2025, and when the transcript was released to the public on Wednesday, it contained a stunning admission. It turns out that the former special counsel admitted under oath that Cassidy Hutchinson, the committee's star witness, relied on secondhand hearsay instead of firsthand evidence when she testified about Trump's conduct after the 2020 election.

Advertisement

It gets better.

Smith said if he were acting as a defense attorney and Hutchinson were called as a witness, "the first thing" he would do would be to seek to exclude portions of her testimony.

"If I were a defense attorney and Ms. Hutchinson were a witness, the first thing I would do was seek to preclude some of her testimony because it was hearsay, and I don’t have the full range of her testimony in front of me right now, but I do remember that that was a decent part of it," Smith admitted.

Smith was also asked about specific claims Hutchinson had made, including that Trump was aware that some of his supporters would be armed at his rally and that Trump attempted to grab the steering wheel of his driver out of anger. Hutchinson "was a second or even thirdhand witness," Smith said, adding that other witnesses gave "different perspectives" than her. "We interviewed, I think, the people she talked to, and we also interviewed, if my recollection is correct, officers who were there, including the officer who was in the car," Smith said. "And that officer, if my recollection is correct, and I want to make sure I’m right about this, said that President Trump was very angry and wanted to go to the Capitol, but the version of events that he explained was not the same as what Cassidy Hutchinson said she heard from somebody secondhand." Smith noted that "a number of the things that she gave evidence on were secondhand hearsay, were things that she had heard from other people and, as a result, that testimony may or may not be admissible, and it certainly wouldn’t be as powerful as firsthand testimony."

Advertisement

Hutchinson served as a top aide to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows in the final months of Trump's first term, which gave her access to internal discussions following the 2020 election. The partisan January 6 Committee nevertheless trotted her out as a key witness, and the media ate it up. Her testimony dominated headlines and cable news cycles.

ICYMI: The Most Convenient 'Burglary' in History Hits Somali-Run Daycare in Minneapolis

What makes this even more suspicious is that Hutchinson didn't mention her ridiculous steering-wheel story in any of her earlier committee interviews. She later claimed she had withheld that specific account in earlier sessions at the direction of her former lawyer, Stefan Passantino. That's a convenient excuse for changing her story at the most dramatic moment possible.

Smith blew up not only his own case against Trump, but also the partisan January 6 Committee and its work. They weren’t interested in due process or facts; they wanted to hang Trump and relied on clearly bogus testimony that wouldn’t even be admissible in a court of law. Once again, we get proof that the entire thing was a witch hunt against Trump.

Advertisement

Give yourself an ad-free reading experience this new year. PJ Media VIP lets you focus on the real news that matters, from a conservative voice you can trust. Our Christmas and New Year’s sale makes it easy to join—use code MERRY74 for 74% off. Support fearless journalism and help keep PJ Media thriving this year!