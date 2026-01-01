The Most Convenient 'Burglary' in History Hits Somali-Run Daycare in Minneapolis

Just as the heat turns up on massive daycare fraud in Minnesota, a Somali-run daycare in Minneapolis claims that someone conveniently broke in during the early morning hours, smashed up a wall, and walked off with the one thing investigators would care about most: records on employees and children. Not cash. Not electronics. “Important documentation.”

The manager, Nasrulah Mohamed, claims the Nokomis Day Care Center was hit sometime between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m., with a damaged door, interior vandalism, and missing files on kids and staff. Police confirmed that a break-in happened, and local TV video shows part of a wall ripped open and a security camera mounted outside the building, though no one seems eager to say whether that camera actually captured anything useful.

Can you hear the sound of me rolling my eyes?

I mean, seriously, this is all going down at the exact moment Somali-run daycare centers in Minneapolis sit under a national microscope because of fraud allegations that could reach up to $1 billion across Minnesota’s public assistance programs, and we’re supposed to nod our heads and believe this at face value?

Just last week, a 42-minute video by independent YouTube journalist Nick Shirley went viral. The video showed him walking viewers through a tour of so-called “daycares” that were completely empty, despite receiving millions in aid.

Let’s think about this for a second. Since Shirley’s video went viral, not only has one suspected fraudulent daycare been burglarized of all records that could seemingly prove its legitimacy, but another daycare, the infamous “Quality Learing Center” was not only suddenly booming with activity, but also had its misspelled sign corrected.

Mohamed, of course, is eager to frame this as a community hate story rather than a fraud story. He insists the center has been hit with “hateful” and “threatening” messages since the video went viral and blames “one video made by a specific individual” for “targeting our Somali community.”

Something tells me the community is now too afraid to use the daycare center.

Nokomis Daycare Center was operating in good standing and is licensed to care for up to 71 children, including infants, toddlers and preschool-age children, according to the Minnesota Department of Human Services (MDHS) website. The center had two violations in October for menus that failed to comply with the nutritional requirements set by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and missing documentation to show that a teacher met qualifications. Both violations were corrected, the MDHS said. The day care center was not one of the facilities featured in Shirley’s video.

I suppose we should leave open the possibility that the “break-in” might actually end up being exactly what Mohamed claims. Maybe there is a master thief in Minneapolis who ignores cash and electronics but is passionate about daycare documents.

The more obvious explanation is that someone realized those files, if there actually were any, could expose who is actually on site, how many (if any) children are truly enrolled, and whether the operation matches the funding. At the very moment the federal government is demanding records and audits, those records somehow walk out the door.

Oh yeah, and all the alleged entry points of the "burglar" were fake:

🚨 LMAO! The Somali Daycare who falsely claim someone broke in and stole their “student enrollment” documents are now showing off the where the “burglar” entered



Unfortunately for them though, the cuts in the Sheetrock seem to have been made on the INSIDE



Total clown show 🤣 pic.twitter.com/n0DKQNvvkq — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 31, 2025

I'm sure there's an explanation for that, too.

Does anyone really buy the story that this strangely surgical “burglary” is just random bad luck for an innocent operation? How stupid do the fraudsters think we are? They assume people will hear “hateful messages,” tune out the rest, and forget that paperwork does not vanish on its own, and that cutting a wall from the inside doesn't prove a burglar's entry point. Maybe liberals will believe that, but smart people won’t.

