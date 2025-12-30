Misspelled Minneapolis Daycare Hauls in Kids After Fraud Video Goes Viral

Matt Margolis | 9:41 AM on December 30, 2025
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Last week, a new viral video exposed an empty Minneapolis daycare called The Quality Learning Center, which received millions in public funding and even spelled “learning” incorrectly on its sign. The footage, which independent videographer Nick Shirley shot, reignited outrage over oversight failures in Gov. Tim Walz’s administration and amplified calls for accountability.

Advertisement

Shirley’s work claims to uncover more than $110 million in apparent fraud in just one day and suggests that the scope of the scandal could reach billions, with some funds ending up going to terror groups abroad.

Curiously, after Shirley exposed the fraud, the Quality Learning Center was bustling with activity on Monday, with kids and everything.

Ibrahim Ali, the owner’s son who identified himself as the manager, rushed to defend the business after Shirley’s visit went viral. Ali claimed to the New York Post on Monday that Shirley showed up before the facility even opened for the day.

“Do you go to a coffee shop at 11 p.m. and say, ‘Hey, they’re not working’?” Ali asked.

Ali also tried to distance the business from the now-infamous typo on the sign outside the facility. According to him, the owners relied on a graphic designer who made the mistake.

Recommended: How Rob Schneider Disarmed Robert De Niro’s Trump Rage at SNL50 Was Epic

“What I understand is [the owners] dealt with a graphic designer. He did it incorrectly. I guess they didn’t think it was a big issue,” said Ali, 26, who described his role as helping with homework and paperwork at the facility.

Advertisement

“That’s gonna be fixed,” he added.

Despite efforts to make the daycare center appear legitimate, residents say it is almost always closed.

The resident called the kiddie scene at the site Monday — a few days after explosive footage called it out and suggested it was part of widespread state fraud — “highly unusual.

“We’ve never seen kids go in there until today. That parking lot is empty all the time, and I was under the impression that place is permanently closed,” the person said.

Monday’s busy parking lot and the roughly 20 kids streaming in and out as The Post staked out the site were in stark contrast to the neighbor’s description and YouTuber Nick Shirley’s video showing what appeared to be a facility that wasn’t in use.

“You do realize there’s supposed to be 99 children here in this building, and there’s no one here?” Shirley asked the person answering the door to the site in his clip, which was posted online Friday.

No children appeared to be at the center at the time. The facility says its hours are Monday to Thursday, 2 to 10 p.m.

Only 16 were inside the center on Monday, a far cry from the 99 it claims to handle, but it was most likely all they could corral for appearances on short notice.

Advertisement

A woman opening the center at 2 p.m. Monday said Shirley’s reporting was inaccurate.

“We don’t have fraud. That’s a lie,” she said, adding, “I don’t want to talk to you. I want to talk to my lawyer.”

Outside the center, another worker took out his smartphone to record a Post reporter who was asking him questions about the situation.

“Don’t f–king come to this area. Get the f–k out of here,” the employee said angrily.

Yeah, that sounds legit.

This holiday season, support fearless journalism that exposes the Left and tells the stories legacy media bury. Join PJ Media VIP during our holiday sale and use code MERRY74 for 74% off. Your membership unlocks exclusive content, podcasts, and an ad-free experience. Start the new year standing with a media outlet that fights for the truth.

Matt Margolis

“He’s a great columnist. I think he’s terrific.”  - Mark Levin

Matt Margolis is a conservative commentator and columnist. His work has been cited on Fox News and national conservative talk radio, including The Rush Limbaugh Show, The Mark Levin Show, and The Dan Bongino Show. Matt is the author of several books and has appeared on Newsmax, OANN, Real America’s Voice News, Salem News Channel, and even CNN. You can also subscribe to his newsletter for free!

You can send news tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries to [email protected].

Read more by Matt Margolis

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

EDUCATION MINNESOTA TIM WALZ

Recommended

From Golden State to Failing State: California's Stupidest Idea Yet Stephen Green
The Morning Briefing: Mamdanigeddon Is Almost Here — Time to Take Bets on NYC's Survival Stephen Kruiser
Minnesota Is THE Moment of Truth for Bari Weiss Stephen Green
Jail Time for Timmy? Eric Florack
Anonymous Millions, Anonymous Attacks: Dark Money Comes to Georgia’s Governor’s Race Chris Queen
How Rob Schneider Disarmed Robert De Niro’s Trump Rage at SNL50 Was Epic Matt Margolis

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

What Is Tim Walz Hiding?
Strengthen Your Stream: 'Tis the Season for Plot Surprises That Aren't Annoying
Should Kids Do Chores?
Advertisement