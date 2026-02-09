Did You Catch All the MK-Ultra Moments at the Super Bowl?

Kevin Downey Jr. | 6:41 PM on February 09, 2026
Gregory Payan/AP Content Services for the NFL

The National Football League (NFL) is no stranger to the New World Order's "woke" codswallop, and Sunday's SuperBowl LX was further proof that We the People can't even watch a football game without reptilian "elites" trying to control our every move.

Advertisement

We’ve all seen the words "Stop Racism" in the end zones, painted there to perhaps persuade, say, a Detroit Lions fan who was fixing to commit some serious bigotry before kickoff, but saw this warning and instead chose a peaceful prelude to the "big game."

Yet, the NFL decided to be all bigoty-bigoty and have someone sing the totally not divisive "black national anthem," because nothing "stops racism" like telling black folks they need their own anthem because the real national anthem somehow doesn't apply to them.

This year's halftime entertainment bill was topped by a Puerto Rican singer/rapper few have heard of, an hombre who calls himself "Bad Bunny." His entire set was sung in Spanish. His tragically unsubtle message: embrace illegal immigrants. 

Not to mention, I saw this as a middle finger to America and a bit of a harbinger: "Hola gringos; this is your future."

FACTO-RAMERO! Roughly 13% of Americans speak Spanish, which means 87% do not.

It's no coincidence that Bad Bunny recently appeared at the Grammys to "bravely" utter the words "ICE out," thus letting us know where he stands when it comes to replacement theory (he is ALL for it). He even went so far as to say, "We are not savages. We are not animals. We are not aliens. We are Americans."

Advertisement

Bad Bunny isn't an illegal immigrant. He is not-so cleverly equating illegal aliens with Puerto Ricans based on skin color, as the left loves to do.

FACT-O-RAMA! Puerto Ricans are American citizens. Bad Bunny is in no danger of getting arrested by ICE. I can see no way he can intelligently align himself with illegal immigrants other than to suck up to the globalist toilet people.

Bad Bunny's over-the-top support of illegal immigration, replete with mostly Latino dancers, closed with a couple of in-your-face reminders that illegal immigration is good and, if you disagree, you're a filthy Klan klown.

Check out this video I shot with a Miller High Life in one hand and my phone in the other:

Advertisement

In other words, embrace your replacements and genocide — quietly, you evil colonizer.

FACT-O-RAMA! It's been seven years since a white artist headlined the Super Bowl halftime show.

After minutes of twerking to foul-mouthed lyrics most Americans could not understand, Bad Bunny hits us with one more attempt to get white people to silently accept our extermination:

Who is this "we" Senior Bunny speaks of? Illegal immigrants.

Now, you may be asking, "KDJ, white genocide? Why in God's name would you think this could happen in America, where a vast majority of people are white?"

Let's ask Democratic Texas state Rep. Gene Wu, who was born in China:

Ouch. Wu seems pretty comfortable telling America that he hates most Americans.

     Related: Only (White) Women Bleed

And just when we thought it was safe for white people to emerge from our homes, Robert Kraft, owner of the New England Patriots, coughed up the cabbage to make the following video. In it, a Jewish kid, who is picked on by two white (supremacist) kids, finds solace and friendship with a back dude with a Muslim name:

Advertisement

FACT-O-RAMA! Many black people hate Jews, and Muslims want them "intifada-ed" from the world. Kraft, WHO IS JEWISH, has to know this.

Ok, enough of this fake hatred by white people and real bigotry by Muslims and black folks. Let's have some fun.

Check out the newest video from our patriotic friends at "Jokes and a Point." Patriots know how to laugh. Blue-haired women who reek of cat urine do not.

The home front war against the communist invaders is real and is happening now. Don't get "genocided"; get into the fight!  

Click HERE to become a PJ Media VIP warrior TODAY. Our VIP friends are keeping us in business and making sure the flow of truth does not stop. Join the fight today, and you'll get 60% off a VIP subscription when you use the promo code FIGHT.

Kevin Downey Jr.

Kevin Downey Jr. is a comedian, columnist, and radio show host. When he isn't writing or performing, he is collecting surf records and practicing his mixologist skills at his tiki bar. His apartment—the Atomic Bunker—looks like it was furnished from George Jetson's garage sale. 

You can listen to KDJ clown-slap the commies every Monday-Friday, 9:00-11:00 am EST on the New World Order's Public Enemy #1 radio program, "The Kevin Downey, Jr. Show." Click here: www.LINEWSRADIO.com

Read more by Kevin Downey Jr.

Category:

COLUMNS

Recommended

TPUSA Halftime Show Ruled a Fumble Ashley McCully
We Finally Have a Trans Athlete Whom the Media Isn’t Gushing Over Matt Margolis
BREAKING: Judge Stops California From Un-Masking ICE Agents Amid Increased Dem Violence Catherine Salgado
If You're Going to Leave Cuba Now, You Better Have a Boat Sarah Anderson
PR Fallout of the All-Spanish Super Bowl Halftime Show: No Bueno and There WILL Be Mucho Blowback Scott Pinsker
Good Bye, Horses: Creepy Twists in the Guthrie Case Kevin Downey Jr.

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

TPUSA Halftime Show Ruled a Fumble
Sweden and Spain Move in Opposite Directions on Immigration Policy
Just Looking: Obama, Trudeau, Carney
Advertisement