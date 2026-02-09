Did You Catch All the MK-Ultra Moments at the Super Bowl?

The National Football League (NFL) is no stranger to the New World Order's "woke" codswallop, and Sunday's SuperBowl LX was further proof that We the People can't even watch a football game without reptilian "elites" trying to control our every move.

We’ve all seen the words "Stop Racism" in the end zones, painted there to perhaps persuade, say, a Detroit Lions fan who was fixing to commit some serious bigotry before kickoff, but saw this warning and instead chose a peaceful prelude to the "big game."

Yet, the NFL decided to be all bigoty-bigoty and have someone sing the totally not divisive "black national anthem," because nothing "stops racism" like telling black folks they need their own anthem because the real national anthem somehow doesn't apply to them.

The United States of America has ONLY ONE National Anthem



Kicking off the #SuperBowl, in the year of our great nation’s 250th birthday, with the “Black National Anthem”, is a disgrace & racially divisive…



pic.twitter.com/1TUiLKPI25 — Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) February 8, 2026

This year's halftime entertainment bill was topped by a Puerto Rican singer/rapper few have heard of, an hombre who calls himself "Bad Bunny." His entire set was sung in Spanish. His tragically unsubtle message: embrace illegal immigrants.

Not to mention, I saw this as a middle finger to America and a bit of a harbinger: "Hola gringos; this is your future."

FACTO-RAMERO! Roughly 13% of Americans speak Spanish, which means 87% do not.

It's no coincidence that Bad Bunny recently appeared at the Grammys to "bravely" utter the words "ICE out," thus letting us know where he stands when it comes to replacement theory (he is ALL for it). He even went so far as to say, "We are not savages. We are not animals. We are not aliens. We are Americans."

Bad Bunny isn't an illegal immigrant. He is not-so cleverly equating illegal aliens with Puerto Ricans based on skin color, as the left loves to do.

FACT-O-RAMA! Puerto Ricans are American citizens. Bad Bunny is in no danger of getting arrested by ICE. I can see no way he can intelligently align himself with illegal immigrants other than to suck up to the globalist toilet people.

Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny, set to headline next week's Super Bowl halftime show, accepted his Grammy and immediately yelled, "ICE out!"



This is the person the @NFL thought the American people could relate to. Guess what, NFL? You got it wrong—again! pic.twitter.com/8uMQ1JT5Yg — Sadie (@Sadie_NC) February 2, 2026

Bad Bunny's over-the-top support of illegal immigration, replete with mostly Latino dancers, closed with a couple of in-your-face reminders that illegal immigration is good and, if you disagree, you're a filthy Klan klown.

BREAKING - Someone recorded the crowd during Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show, and of the 70,000 people in attendance, only a handful can be seen actually enjoying the music while the rest are trying to figure out what they just watched.



Imagine paying $6,000 for this. pic.twitter.com/RzaVy15Sk5 — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) February 9, 2026

Check out this video I shot with a Miller High Life in one hand and my phone in the other:

Check out the sign in the back which reads "The only thing more powerful than hate is love."



This, from the fecal stains who sell racial animosity for a living. pic.twitter.com/nHyk2eI2v7 — The Kevin Downey, Jr. Show Mon- Fri. 9-11 am EST! (@KDJRadioShow) February 9, 2026

In other words, embrace your replacements and genocide — quietly, you evil colonizer.

FACT-O-RAMA! It's been seven years since a white artist headlined the Super Bowl halftime show.

After minutes of twerking to foul-mouthed lyrics most Americans could not understand, Bad Bunny hits us with one more attempt to get white people to silently accept our extermination:

Bad Bunny held up a football at the end of his Super Bowl halftime show:



“Together, We Are America.” pic.twitter.com/DP05D6PmC2 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 9, 2026

Who is this "we" Senior Bunny speaks of? Illegal immigrants.

Now, you may be asking, "KDJ, white genocide? Why in God's name would you think this could happen in America, where a vast majority of people are white?"

Let's ask Democratic Texas state Rep. Gene Wu, who was born in China:

The only people who don't seem to understand there is a race war against white people are white people. Meet Gene Wu, the minority leader of the Democrats in the Texas House. This is what happens when a nation teaches that white children are the oppressors and minority children… pic.twitter.com/GAcZLrnfZo — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) February 8, 2026

Ouch. Wu seems pretty comfortable telling America that he hates most Americans.

And just when we thought it was safe for white people to emerge from our homes, Robert Kraft, owner of the New England Patriots, coughed up the cabbage to make the following video. In it, a Jewish kid, who is picked on by two white (supremacist) kids, finds solace and friendship with a back dude with a Muslim name:

🚨WATCH: Jewish philanthropist and the owner of the New England Patriots, Robert Kraft, has unveiled an ad targeting Jew-hatred that will be aired during the Super Bowl this Sunday. pic.twitter.com/n74pIMBMOI — Raylan Givens (@JewishWarrior13) February 4, 2026

Ok, enough of this fake hatred by white people and real bigotry by Muslims and black folks. Let's have some fun.

Check out the newest video from our patriotic friends at "Jokes and a Point." Patriots know how to laugh. Blue-haired women who reek of cat urine do not.

The home front war against the communist invaders is real and is happening now. Don't get "genocided"; get into the fight!

