The Morning Briefing: WOW — This Year Is Really Flying By

Happy 2nd Day of 2026, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. (The Sine Qua Non Sequitur will be on hiatus for the month of January while launching a hot wings and drum circle initiative.)

Today's flashback episode is from New Year's Day, 2021. I wanted to see where I was coming out of the Wuhan Chinese Bat Flu pandemic year. It was a bit weirder than I'd remembered. Also, this classic episode features some old Morning Briefing formatting, which I hope brings back fond memories. If anything is triggered, please consult your local electric shock therapist.

Please enjoy this semi-introductory video:

(Original Headline: Happy 2021 From My Neuroses to Yours)

Be Gentle With Us, 2021

Happy New Year, my dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends! I’m weeping tears of joy on the inside, I swear.

Is it really gone? IS IT REALLY GONE?!?!?!?

I find myself wishing that 2020 had had a groin that I could have kicked. Over and over again. Alas, there was nothing corporeal upon which we could exact revenge. We’ll have to be content with doing everything in our power to enjoy this year.

There are a lot of lessons to be learned from last year, to be sure. Will we learn them? Let us hope we do. We don’t have to learn them all. One or two choice ones could give us quite an evolutionary leap from the shallow plane we’d inhabited as a species for several years leading up to the Year of the Wuhan Chinese Bat Flu.

This past year marked the first full calendar year with me in charge of the Morning Briefing. I feel as if I’ve been to newsletter grad school after the tumult and weirdness we’ve all been through. It was interesting having to churn out product five days a week during long spells when there were really only two news stories every day. I appreciate your patience with me during that learning period more than you will know.

I wanted to start off this new year by thanking all of you who have helped this enterprise blossom a bit. 2020 was a year of solid growth for the Morning Briefing despite all of the plague lunacy. We had some monthly goals that seemed a little bold at the end of last year but we’ve consistently been meeting them for several months now. I am forever grateful for all of you who made that happen.

Resting on one’s laurels is never a good thing, although the temptation can be strong. I have no intention of doing that here in Briefing Land. My goal is to inform and entertain, and 2021 will be devoted to finding new ways to do that.

via GIPHY

I would like to wrap up this brief Briefing by wishing all of you a Happy New Year. May 2021 serve as the ultimate palate cleanser for whatever kinds of challenges last year brought. I’ve been oddly optimistic about this year in recent days. As most know, I’m usually the resident curmudgeon around these parts, so this is something new. I hope some of it rubs off on everyone.

Thank you all again, and let’s go make this year fun.

Hey, We’re Trying

Confetti flies around the ball and countdown clock in Times Square in New York City. More New Year's Eve celebrations around the world: https://t.co/iFEIc7b2Uq 📷 Jeenah Moon pic.twitter.com/yJYP1E7blA — Reuters Pictures (@reuterspictures) January 1, 2021

The Kruiser Kabana





I’m beaming with joy and optimism for the new year. Wait…it’s just gas.