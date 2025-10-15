The 'Fiery but Mostly Peaceful' Crowd Now Claims Antifa Is an Urban Legend

The left can't quit Antifa. So besotted with the group of communist, anarchist radicals who beat people and break things in the name of "anti fascism," the media and left are now willing to pretend that Antifa doesn't exist to smite President Donald Trump.

And as if the word came down from above, which it did in their leftist way of thinking, they got word that Thou shalt not acknowledge the organization that shall not be named because to do so would arrogate power to literally Hitler.

The president held an Antifa summit at the White House last week in which reporters and researchers reflected on their dealings with this organized group of people, who nightly attempt to prevent Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers from operations to grab criminal aliens in the country in Chicago, Portland, and elsewhere.

Within a day of the meeting's conclusion, in which the independent journalists criticized their mainstream counterparts reporting on the proceedings, one of whom still sported a shiner from an Antifa flag-bearing black bloc-wearing terrorist, the Brennan Center had published a treatment of Antifa (juxtaposed with J6ers) to proclaim the group didn't actually exist.

The administration has also sought to elevate the perceived threat level from left-wing political violence by designating antifa to be a “domestic terrorist organization” and instructing the attorney general to make recommendations for other groups to be designated. The designation makes no sense. As both former FBI Director Chris Wray and the Congressional Research Service have explained, antifa is not a group or an organization, but a decentralized movement.

The Brennan Center also decried that Trump's aspirational Executive Order to treat Antifa like a domestic terror organization (which they are) is incompatible with U.S. law, which I have mentioned before. Under present law, there must be an international nexus between Antifa and its brethren overseas and its connection to other foreign groups, of which there are some notable ones.

Within hours of the clarion call of the Brennan Center, the dumbest representative in Congress, Dan Goldman, became the first to venture out and speak forthwith: "No 'antifa' organization exists; this is fabricated....Can you name a single member of 'Antifa'? Where can I find that declaration?" To which I can respond, Why yes, I can name many Antifa members. Please go to your browser and look up my name and the group you now claim doesn't exist. Shh, I'll never tell.

And as light follows day and dim follows bulb, the media mockingbirds began their birdsong chorus.

The leftist media have now begun un-capitalizing words, and the first one they chose to de-list was Antifa, which has now become "antifa." The objective of this is to obfuscate this continuing criminal enterprise.

Antifa direct action (violent) operations against The Man are well funded through a network of dark money providers who bankroll the Democrats. I reported in detail about this in Who's Paying for Antifa and Why Are They Protected by Progressives? Let's Look at the Books.

The amnesiacs in the chattering class who pretend that the Molotov cocktails from the 2020 riots hadn't shattered the Overton Window are back with their narrative that Antifa doesn't really exist.

Duck! Phew, you nearly got a brick in the head from that imaginary guy in black over there.

Why are the media helping in this retconning of Antifa? My guess is that they're beginning to understand that we've caught Antifa radicals and allies infiltrating other American organizations.

Antifa has branched out its influence, even joining with the Homeless Industrial Complex, if you will, to "Stop the Sweeps" of homeless encampments. In my latest Adult in the Room Podcast, I talked to Ryan Mauro, one of the researchers of a new study on how Antifa and other radicals have infiltrated the homelessness crisis and made things worse. The study by Capital Research Center and the Discovery Institute is called "Infiltrated: The Ideological Capture of Homelessness Advocacy."

What's the first thing the left does — besides beat people and break things, I mean? They change the language. They redefine words, which is what they're currently doing with Antifa.

