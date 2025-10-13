Anti-ICE Terrorists Ground Portland Trauma Helicopters After Threatening to Play 'Laser Tag'

Victoria Taft | 9:28 AM on October 13, 2025
Can you call Antifa domestic terrorists yet, Portland?

Life-saving Life Flight medical helicopters were grounded in Portland on Saturday night due to terrorists shining green lasers into the eyes of pilots going to Oregon Health Sciences University Hospital, which is in the same vicinity as the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in southwest Portland. 

Antifa agents provocateur announced what they called "A Laser Tag Party" at 9 p.m. Saturday to ground federal helicopters seen in the area. What these nitwits also did was stop emergency trauma center helicopters from landing on top of Oregon Health Sciences University (OHSU). 

OHSU told incoming flights that patients would have to go part of the way by ground, adding "45-60" minutes to a patient's trip, desperately trying to get to the hospital's trauma unit. 

Oregon Health & Science University said several air ambulances will not land at their helicopter landing pad on Saturday night as a precaution. 

"For most patients that will be an acceptable delay. However, for some sensitive situations such as unstable trauma patients, STEMIs and strokes, the delay could have real impacts. OHSU Mission Control has alerted staff to incorporate additional transit time into their decision-making as OHSU accepts patients through the transfer center," OHSU said.

The Oregonian reported that nobody died. The patients who had to wait for life-altering care might want to have the names and addresses of the people arrested for this act of domestic terrorism. 

The "Laser Tag Party" was put on the FBI and OHSU's radar before the Saturday event. The feds reminded the terrorists that, contrary to the way Portland coddles its pet protesters, the FBI will not.

This has already happened to helicopter pilots around the South Waterfront ICE facility. In late September, the FBI caught a man in the country illegally shining a laser as he "targeted multiple aircraft with a laser pointer," including a Border Patrol pilot. 

Hector Miranda-Mendoza could spend up to five years in federal prison if he's found guilty in federal court. The feds found him quickly because "CBP used an on-board mapping system to locate the origin of the laser at a Portland residence." 

Antifa's used lasers before. In 2020, and in subsequent riots and planned unrest, Antifa has routinely used lasers to blind federal officers and police. There were a total of 113 eye injuries to officers from the 2020 Portland riots. 

And that's not all. The DOJ says that, "Lasers can cause blindness and spotting in vision, making it a challenge for pilots to identify other aircraft and obstacles, which could lead to a catastrophic event."  

The episode enraged some Portlanders, like this mom.

It's not known yet if anyone died from Antifa's planned act of domestic terrorism due to Life Fight delays. But The Oregonian reported that there were "verified multiple delays" for both OHSU and Legacy Emanuel's trauma helos. 

Patients or their families who were impacted negatively by this laser tag terror incident should sue whoever's arrested. As I reported in Who's Paying for Antifa and Why Are They Protected by Progressives? Let's Look at the Books, there are plenty of billionaires bankrolling these terrorists. 

Antifa doesn't work for free. 

Let the lawsuits begin.

