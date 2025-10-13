California Schools Are About to See Waves of Children Flee After Gavin Newsom's 'Demonic' 'Kidnap' Bill

While the world's attention was focused on the release of the Jewish hostages taken by Islamic Hamas monsters, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill into law that would make it easy for strangers to kidnap children from his state's schools—without parental permission, naturally. While one story gloried in hostages freed from totalitarian barbarians, another set of totalitarians loosed a plot to take more.

Think that's overwrought? Hold my beer.

Newsom signed AB 495 into law on Sunday night and pretended that the law, proffered by a Democrat to hide kids illegally in the country from Immigration authorities, kept parental rights intact and preserved parents’ relationships with their own children. Instead, it made every child in California schools, preschools, and state-licensed childcare facilities a target.

Newsom had the hubris and temerity to tout it as "a bill to protect parents’ rights and children."

That is false. Indeed, it's worse than false. It's a license allowing anyone to take your child without your permission and act as that child's unapproved "guardian." As the California Family Council (CFA) put it, "Anyone falsely claiming kinship can easily sign the affidavit, access a child, obtain medical care, and enroll them in another school. Even the most basic safeguard of a notary is not required to confirm the true identity of the person accessing your child. AB 495 violates fundamentally constitutionally protected parental rights, endangers California’s children, and will be appropriately legally challenged and struck down.”

And who would those guardians be? Who knows? Perhaps Joe Biden's NGOs, which worked with cartels to bring children over the border and watched them become sex slaves and underage workers in cartel companies to work off their debts. The Biden regime halted DNA matching to hide the trafficking of the children.

The CFA says it's a license to steal.

In a calculated act of deception, his office released a statement claiming AB 495 safeguards parental authority. In reality, this law allows any adult, without verification, without parental consent, and without even notifying parents, to make medical and educational decisions for a child.

A reminder: Of the 530,000 plus of Joe's Kids brought over the southern border and lost inside the U.S. during the disastrous Biden administration, 22,000 have been found by the Trump Administration. More than 400 "sponsors" connected to these children have been arrested.

Twenty-seven of those children were found dead by murder, suicide, or drug overdoses.

With his signature, Gavin Newsom gives full-throated approval to this bill, which uses no identification to tie a child to a parent before that child can be taken away.

So bad is this new law that months ago prominent pastor Jack Hibbs, of Calvary Chapel Chino Hills, told congregants with underage kids to flee California if it passed.

On Sunday night, after Newsom signed it, Hibbs labeled the bill "demonic."

And it doesn't just apply to kids in the country illegally. The bill applies to all children in California state-licensed daycares, preschools, and public schools (that includes public charters schools). It's unclear if it applies to homeschoolers, though Hibbs believes they're next.

That's why Hibbs begged his congregants with underage children to get out of the state if this bill was passed into law.

He implored them, "If this bill passes, I'm going to ask you [parents] to leave the state of California. You're going to have to pack up and you're gonna have to get out. You gotta get out. You gotta run with your kids. You gotta go."

In an updated message from Sunday night, Hibbs urged people to stay strong, but "you've got to get your kids out of public school" and get them into "homeschool, private school, and church school" while there is time. He urged families to economize to afford be able to afford it, saying: "Your kids are worth it."

In the lead-up to the bill being signed into law, the call from the left went out to school districts throughout the state to disappear, destroy, or conveniently lose all emergency information forms connecting a child to a parent. San Francisco, Chino Valley, and other Southern California school districts began expunging their records.

Newsom said in his press release that this bill would make children "feel safe at home, in school and in the community." He went on, "We are putting on record that we stand by our families and their right to keep their private information safe, maintain parental rights and help families prepare in case of emergencies."

They're putting on record that removing the records will help families prepare for emergencies. George Orwell couldn't have said it better.

No information on these soon-to-be missing children will be handed over to immigration authorities.

Parents won't be recorded as parents in the schools under this bill. They can't countermand anyone coming in to take their child. Under school records, there would be no record of them being a parent. A complete stranger with access to the name of a student could come in, fill out a one-page form, and demand that child be turned over to them — for their "safety," you understand.

Hibbs said he will make Newsom own this mistake.

Godspeed.