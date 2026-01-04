Is a Minneapolis ‘Daycare’ Trying to Hire Child Actors on Craigslist?

Either a Minneapolis fake daycare is actually trying to hire child actors to restart taxpayer funding or someone is playing a truly extraordinary practical joke on Craigslist users.

A listing posted several days ago on Craigslist from "Help Us Daycare" actually advertises a desire to hire "child actors for 3 day contract (Ventura Village).". The listing claims the daycare lost state funding due to "white supremacy" and asserts that it needs to hire 20 child actors for a few days to show up to the fake daycare because the "ENTIRE client base has already found new daycare services." So when the state investigators arrive, the listing explains, kids need to be on site. The listing seems too insane to be sincere. On the other hand, when you consider the craziness uncovered in the Minnesota Somali daycare fraud investigation, perhaps this entry warrants a little government scrutiny.

Like the now-infamous Minnesota "Quality Learing Center" that suddenly brought children on site after independent journalist Nick Shirley exposed how no kids were apparently receiving care there, it seems that "Help Us Daycare" needs a sudden infusion of fake clients to put up a front of legitimacy. The listing begins, "My family runs day care here in the city and have for over 5 years, until Monday when funding was cruelly ripped away without cause."

Naturally, racism is to blame. The "daycare" couldn't be run by fraudsters who are just using a lame business title to defraud the American taxpayers of money. Maybe Somalis are running the "Help Us Daycare," such as it is. Whoever wrote the listing certainly struggles with English spelling and grammar.

The Craigslist listing rambles, "Due to this insane poor decision clear in white supremacy, we had to close our doors immediately. We must prove we are a function day care to get the funding back. The issue is, the ENTIRE client base has already found new daycare services so we need to find new clients base quickly." I would feel more confidence in the alleged functionality of the daycare if the person composing this could actually write English.

The crazy listing continues, "To help hurry this state vetting processes, we are looking to hire 20 child actors for 3 days, while state is present on site. We pay up to $1500 actor, per day. If you are interest, please send your child's age and a note of what makes your child a special actor. Submit phone number as well, as we will be doing quick phone interviews as part of hire process." The tone is certainly rather desperate.

The listing then provides a very general map location for Minneapolis and the following enticing offer:

compensation: $1,500 per day, up to 3 days $4500 total employment type: contract experience level: no experience required job title: Actor

Again, it seems too wildly ridiculous to be real, but we know that the "Learing Center" in the same area tried a similar gambit to allay accusations of illegitimacy. It's just possible this Craigslist entry is serious, and if it is, we sane Americans have some major questions.

