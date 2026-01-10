Why Did the Portland Police Chief Start Crying?

Bob Day is the police chief of Portland, Ore., which tells you pretty much everything you need to know about him, but one thing you can say in his favor: Bob Day takes his job extremely seriously. When he began weeping on Friday while discussing the shooting of two illegal migrants, the man’s human warmth, his compassion, his deep caring were obvious. There was just one problem: Day was weeping for the criminal migrants.

Advertisement

Fox News reported Saturday that Day “wiped away tears Friday as he addressed new information showing that two illegal immigrants shot during a federal immigration enforcement encounter had ties to the violent Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua (TdA).”

You’ll recall that President Donald Trump designated Tren de Aragua a foreign terrorist organization in an executive order on his first day back in office. The designation was richly deserved, as Tren de Aragua has a miles-long rap sheet including drug trafficking, arms trafficking, kidnapping, money laundering, and more.

Day, however, was not concerned about the victims Tren de Aragua has left in its wake. He expressed no relief that ordinary Americans no longer risked (unless they recover and a leftist judge releases them) being victimized at the hands of the two violent criminals who were shot, Luis David Nico Moncada and Yorlenys Betzabeth Zambrano-Contreras. Instead, Day’s sympathies were entirely with the gang members.

NEW: Portland Police Chief Bob Day starts crying, wipes his eyes with a handkerchief after reluctantly admitting the people who were shot by CBP were connected to Tren de Aragua.



Day said he didn’t want to victim blame and was considering keeping the info from the public.



“I… pic.twitter.com/Ra7Ynppqki — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 10, 2026

Advertisement

Day wept for them even though there was no plausible way for the left to portray them as innocent victims of Trump’s alleged Gestapo: “Both were shot by a U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent after Moncada, the driver of the vehicle, allegedly ‘weaponized his vehicle’ and attempted to run over agents, prompting an agent to fire in self-defense.”

The Portland police top dog acknowledged that Moncada and Zambrano-Contreras were in the country illegally and were engaged in criminal activities. He admitted that they were Tren de Arangua members: "They do have some nexus to involvement with TdA. We can confirm that."

That was when the big lug started choking up — not at the thought of what a wide swath of destruction Moncada and Zambrano-Contreras might have left in their wake if they had lived, but over the fact that the poor dears now wouldn’t get a chance to brutalize anyone else. "I want to speak for just a moment, specifically to my Latino community," Day snuffled, adding: "It saddens me that we even have to qualify these remarks because I understand or at least have attempted to understand your voices, your concern, your fear, your anger.” This was where he had to wipe away a tear. Seriously.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, however, Day wasn’t finished. Perhaps aware of how ridiculous he was sounding, he began to backtrack a bit. "This information,” he hastened to add, “in no way, is meant to disparage or to condone or support or agree with any of the actions that occurred yesterday.” Of course! “But it is important that we stay committed to the rule of law, that we stay committed to the facts, that we stay a trustworthy and legitimate police department for all Portlanders." Yes, “legitimate” is certainly the first word that springs to everyone’s mind when they think of the Portland police department!

Related: Minnesotans Complained to RINO Congressman Years Ago About Somalis. This Is the Response They Got.

Day was grateful that his two young heroes hadn’t been killed: "They are in custody of federal law enforcement, but they appear to be on the road to recovery, and I’m grateful for that." According to the Department of Homeland Security, “Moncada was a suspected gang associate and that Zambrano-Contreras was allegedly involved in a TdA-linked prostitution operation.” Charming. That certainly does explain why Day was so happy that they have a reasonable chance to resume their wholesome activities.

Advertisement

Seriously, of course, Bob Day has every reason to be all choked up at the fact that a couple of Tren de Aragua gang members tried to run over federal agents and got shot in the process. After all, if they’re out of action for a considerable period and, even worse, end up getting deported, Portland will have lost two Democrat voters. Democrats look out at every Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) operation and see their voter base steadily shrinking. No wonder they’re moved to tears.

Make Bob Day cry some more: become a PJ Media VIP! If you become a VIP member today, you'll get all our content and none of the ads. Use code FIGHT for 60% off. Stiff upper lip, now! Don't be like Bob Day!