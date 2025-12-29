Minnesotans Complained to RINO Congressman Years Ago About Somalis. This Is the Response They Got.

Back in 2023, the Republican Conference in the House of Representatives nominated Rep. Tom Emmer (RINO-Northwest Somalia) to be speaker of the House. Once and future President Donald Trump, however, was less than pleased with the prospect of Emmer as speaker, and said that the “globalist RINO” from Minnesota was “totally out-of-touch with Republican Voters.” Trump worked hard against Emmer’s bid to be speaker, and when Emmer dropped out of the race, Trump took a victory lap, saying: “He’s done. It’s over. I killed him.”

Advertisement

Emmer wasn’t quite politically dead; he didn’t become speaker, but he did become House Majority Whip, a position he still holds. Nevertheless, Trump was right. Emmer was indeed totally out of touch with patriotic voters, as he showed when embattled Minnesota residents tried to bring him their complaints about the massive influx of Somalis into the state. Now that those Somalis have perpetrated a multi-billion-dollar welfare fraud scheme, Emmer’s callous indifference to their concerns looks even worse than it did when he first yawned in the faces of his worried constituents, and chided them for not being more open to diversity.

The Daily Caller reported Monday that back in July 2015, Emmer hosted a town hall event in St. Cloud. Before a packed house in a local bar and grill, one of Emmer’s besieged constituents told the globalist RINO that most of the attendees were there in order to “find out how you feel about assimilation of immigrants.”

The man pointed out the obvious fact that everyone is ignoring, telling Emmer: “We did not ask for those Somalis. Nobody asked us if we, in St. Cloud, want those Somalis. And we understand that social groups, like the Lutheran social service and the Catholic charities, they’re dumping them in areas like St. Cloud.”

Advertisement

That was worthy of a careful and respectful response in itself, but the man continued on, asking Emmer: “OK, and so the question is, how many more are coming? We didn’t ask for these people. Everybody that you read about is talking about this. So that is a main issue in this city. There is no control. The people have no control over any immigration. The mayor doesn’t. I don’t know.”

This was ten years ago, when it was still taken for granted that those who expressed opinions that dissented too sharply from the left’s agenda would be publicly shunned, deplatformed, and silenced. The idea that someone could object to an inundation of unvetted migrants from a jihadi hotspot was still inconceivable in the minds of establishmentarians, and Tom Emmer is and was nothing if not an establishmentarian.

And so Emmer responded to these perfectly reasonable questions and concerns by pushing back against the alleged racism of the questioner. The Minnesota resident must have been suspicious of the Somalis because he was white and they were brown, right? After all, what other possible reason could have had to be suspicious? Emmer went on to insist, in all-out don’t-believe-your-lying-eyes mode, that Somalis were one of “the fastest-assimilating populations.” This prompted groans from his audience, with one man summing up what no doubt many people there were thinking: “Oh, you gotta be kidding me.”

Advertisement

But Emmer wasn’t kidding. The Somalis would continue to come, and any concerns about them were dismissed as racism. A woman at Emmer’s town hall, who identified herself as Sue, told him about the “huge economic burden placed” on them due to the migrant influx. And this was a decade before anyone knew about the fraud. “I think I speak for a lot of people,” Sue said. “I think the city of St. Cloud needs a breather. And we need to assimilate with the people that are — ”

Related: ‘Minnesota Somalis Are as Minnesotan as Tater-Tot Hotdish,’ But There’s Just One Catch

Emmer, who just minutes earlier had been touting the Somali community’s supposed ability to assimilate, interrupted her at that point, barking: “What does that mean? What does that mean?” He asked her if she was actually daring to suggest that “no more immigrants should be allowed to come to St. Cloud,” and she repeated that she was simply asking for a “moratorium for a short time.”

Emmer was in no mood to be accommodating, saying: “All right, here’s the thing. All I can do is respond as open and honest as I can, Sue. That’s not something that I can do. That’s not something that our constitution says that we do with people who are — ” At that point the tape cuts off.

Advertisement

And now, says the Daily Caller, “in December, an estimated total of $9 billion or more in fraud was reported across 14 Medicaid services in Minnesota,” and “over 90% of those charged in the massive fraud case were of Somali descent.” For this sorry state of affairs, Minnesotans owe a debt of gratitude to, among many others, Tom Emmer. Trump was right. He’s an out of touch, globalist RINO, and he should not be House Majority Whip.

The establishment media will never tell you the truth about the staggering extent of Somali welfare fraud in Minnesota. But we will. Join PJ Media VIP during our holiday sale and use code MERRY74 for 74% off. You will get all of our content and none of the ads.