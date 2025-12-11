‘Minnesota Somalis Are as Minnesotan as Tater-Tot Hotdish,’ But There’s Just One Catch

Ever since President Donald Trump said that Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Mogadishu) and her friends were “garbage,” the establishment media has found a new lie to tell about the man they love to hate (and desperately wish that you would hate as well): Why, he called all Somali immigrants in the United States garbage! It’s an outrage! It’s racist! It’s beneath the dignity of his office! Yet all the while, Somalis in Minnesota have seemed intent on demonstrating that those who think the worst of them may just be right.

The New York Times huffed about Trump’s “xenophobic tirade against Somali immigrants,” saying that it was an “outburst that captured the raw nativism that has animated his approach to immigration,” and even that Orange Man Bad “has a long history of insulting Black people, particularly those from African countries.” Even in light of that less-than-stellar record, the Times insisted, this latest “outburst” was “shocking in its unapologetic bigotry.”

As the Times quoted it, however, Trump never got around in his “outburst” to actually saying that all Somali immigrants were “garbage.” He was focused instead on those who come to the United States and are manifestly ungrateful to the nation that welcomed them and gave them refuge. “When they come from hell,” Trump said trenchantly, “and they complain and do nothing but bitch, we don’t want them in our country. Let them go back to where they came from and fix it.” He added that Somalia “stinks and we don’t want them in our country,” which is no doubt true both literally and metaphorically, whatever one may think of Somalis and Somalia, and still doesn’t amount to a blanket, xenophobic condemnation of this wonderful group of people.

Trump also said: “We could go one way or the other, and we’re going to go the wrong way if we keep taking in garbage into our country.” Referring to Ilhan Omar, Trump added: “She’s garbage. Her friends are garbage. These aren’t people who work. These aren’t people who say, ‘Let’s go, come on, let’s make this place great.’”

The president was clearly referring to unproductive and ungrateful migrants, but the left’s take was predictable. CNN reported Sunday that decent leftists (as rare as such people are in real life) were pushing back: “And yet, the wave of vitriol during the Trump administration’s continued nationwide immigration crackdown has been met with an opposing wave of solidarity in Minnesota. State leaders have been quick to publicly embrace the community. And some of those emails flooding the inboxes of organizers were expressions of kindness.”

CNN brought in Suleiman Adan, deputy executive director of the Minnesota chapter of the Hamas-linked Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), to praise these righteous leftists: “People (were) saying that Minnesota Somalis are as Minnesotan as tater-tot hotdish,” said Adan. “Somalis are as Minnesota as the state fair. That is, you know, we belong.”

Beautiful. And expensive: The Center for Immigration Studies revealed Wednesday that “nearly every Somali household with children (89 percent) receives some form of welfare.” Even worse, “altogether, 81 percent of Somali households consume some form of welfare, compared to 21 percent of native households.” Nor does this dependency lessen with time: “Somalis with 10 years of residency have welfare consumption rates that are only marginally lower than the Somali population as a whole.”

This comes on top of the revelations that, as CBS News reported last Thursday, “a series of multimillion-dollar alleged fraud schemes in Minnesota has drawn the Trump administration’s attention,” to the degree that Trump has termed Minnesota a “hub of fraudulent money laundering activity.” Then there was what federal prosecutors called the “largest pandemic fraud in the United States,” a $250 million scheme that “revolved around a nonprofit group called Feeding Our Future that partnered with the Minnesota Department of Education and U.S. Department of Agriculture to distribute meals to children.”

Why would so many Somalis come to this country and then immediately go on welfare, and/or engage in fraud? One reason that no one wants to talk about is the fact that non-Muslims paying for the upkeep of Muslims is a Qur’anic dictate: “Fight against those do not believe in Allah or the last day, and do not forbid what Allah and his messenger have forbidden, and do not follow the religion of truth, even if they are among the people of the book, until they pay the jizya with willing submission and feel themselves subdued.” (Qur’an 9:29)

Muhammad’s second successor, the caliph Umar, said the jizya payments from the dhimmis were the source of the Muslims’ livelihood: “I advise you to fulfill Allah’s Convention (made with the Dhimmis) as it is the convention of your Prophet and the source of the livelihood of your dependents (i.e. the taxes from the Dhimmis.)’” (Bukhari 4.53.388)

UK jihad preacher Anjem Choudary said in February 2013: “We are on Jihad Seekers Allowance, We take the Jizya (protection money paid to Muslims by non-Muslims) which is ours anyway. The normal situation is to take money from the Kafir (non-Muslim), isn’t it? So this is normal situation. They give us the money. You work, give us the money. Allah Akbar, we take the money. Hopefully there is no one from the DSS (Department of Social Security) listening. Ah, but you see people will say you are not working. But the normal situation is for you to take money from the Kuffar (non-Muslim). So we take Jihad Seeker’s Allowance.”

Without formal payment of the jizya, some Muslims have always believed themselves entitled to take the infidels’ money. They are proceeding from the fact that in Islamic law, non-Muslims giving Muslims money is the natural order of things. When Trump talks about “garbage,” he clearly has in mind the arrogant, entitled, and unproductive. But the New York Times and CNN will never admit that.

