Rapaport Launches Mayoral Bid, Declares War on ‘Zohran the Moron’

Actor and comedian Michael Rapaport has announced plans to run for Mayor of New York City in 2029, saying, “I’m not playing games.” He then declared that current Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani — whom he referred to as “Zohran the Moron” — is about to have a whole lot of problems. Mamdani clearly ticked Rapaport off enough to motivate him not just to shoot off at the mouth, but to actually participate in the political process.

Even folks on the left, where Rapaport most definitely belongs, are sick and tired of radical extremists and socialists. Is common sense finally making a comeback in 2026? Are people beginning to realize that while socialism looks fantastic on paper in ideal scenarios, it fails in real life? I hope so. The rest of us have seen this coming for a long time.

During an episode of the I Am Rapaport Stereo Podcast this week, Rapaport said, “I will be running for Mayor of New York in a few years.” He added, “I’m announcing this today because in a couple of hours, Zohran the Moron will be stepping in as the Mayor of New York, and I’m not going to sit back and wait for what the f**k this bulls**t artist, two-bit con man is going to do. I am taking action.”

You have to give the man props. He’s taking steps to create actual change. That’s more than most people on either side of the political spectrum do when things don’t go their way. Someone like Rapaport jumping into the political fray shows exactly what makes the American system so remarkable. Regular people still have the opportunity to step up and change things.

The actor then said that while the next mayoral race is “a few years away,” he wants “this motherf****r to know that I am coming.” Strong words. He’s adopting a distinctly Trump-like posture — an attitude the left claims to despise — yet it seems to be rubbing off anyway.

“I am coming to take back New York City from him and his entire cabinet of bulls**t artists,” Rapaport said. “I am announcing my candidacy to be mayor of New York. Let this roll off your tongue: Mayor Rapaport. Mayor Rapaport. It has a f***ing ring.”

“I’m not playing games. I’m not bullsh***ing around,” the Deep Blue Sea actor ranted. “I will be running for Mayor of New York in a few years, 2028—that’s when I will get started to take back New York City.”

“Come 2029, there’s gonna be a lot of f***ing problems for Zohran the Moron. Bulls**t artist, Zohran the Moron,” he continued. “I cannot believe this guy will be becoming Mayor of New York City in a couple of days—in my city, New York City.”

The first issue Rapaport says he wants to run on is simple: “there ain’t nothing free,” a sentiment many on the right share. There is no such thing as a free lunch. Everything costs money. That reality explains why the country desperately needs leaders who understand fiscal responsibility, because reckless decisions always land hardest on everyday people.

“Nothing will be free in New York City, because nothing will be free in Zohran the Moron’s New York City. I will be running my campaign on the fact that — I can’t guarantee you anything for free,” Rapaport explained on the podcast. “I will do my best to protect New Yorkers. I will do my best to make New York the most affordable, safest, lucrative city it could possibly be.”

Rapaport also said that if he makes mistakes, he will own them and try to improve. “I won’t be lying. I won’t be smiling. I won’t be selling you all kinds of wolf tickets and bulls**t,” the Beautiful Girls actor said. “That’s my speech. That’s the platform I will be running on. My campaign will probably launch in the middle of 2028. 2029 will be mine.”

The next mayoral race is already shaping up to be one for the history books.

