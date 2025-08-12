OK Can No Longer Give Illegals In-State Tuition While Americans Pay Full Price After DOJ Lawsuit

A court has ruled in favor of the Trump Department of Justice in a lawsuit targeting Oklahoma for allowing illegal aliens to claim in-state tuition at state universities while American citizens pay more. The state’s attorney general has enthusiastically endorsed the change.

The DOJ has been challenging and investigating states and universities that use significant amounts of money, including taxpayer money, to fund illegal aliens. In the California State University system alone, $42 million had been spent — or wasted — on illegal aliens’ legal fees by 2023. That’s why the August 7 ruling is such good news. Oklahoma joins Texas in ending the cheaper tuition for illegal alien students, while Americans from out of state pay higher prices.

District Court Judge for the Eastern District of Oklahoma D. Edward Snow found that federal law does indeed prevent illegal aliens from qualifying for public university in-state tuition if out-of-state American citizens are not afforded the same prices. Hence, he ordered that “the Joint Motion for Entry of Consent Judgment be GRANTED, and the proposed Order be entered.”

And Oklahoma will comply with the ruling and the DOJ’s suit, because Attorney General Gentner Drummond had already filed a joint motion with the DOJ to ax his state’s law that unconstitutionally favored illegal aliens over out-of-state Americans for in-state tuition, according to a press release.

After filing the motion, the attorney general celebrated, “Today marks the end of a longstanding exploitation of Oklahoma taxpayers, who for many years have subsidized colleges and universities as they provide unlawful benefits to illegal immigrants in the form of in-state tuition.” He insisted, “Rewarding foreign nationals who are in our country illegally with lower tuition costs that are not made available to out-of-state American citizens is not only wrong — it is discriminatory and unlawful.”

This puts Oklahoma in compliance with Trump‘s executive order banning universities and colleges from offering illegals in-state tuition while charging Americans more if they come from out of state, especially since all of these institutions of woker learning receive federal funds.

Drummond declared, “I am proud to stand with President Trump and support his efforts to secure our border, deport criminal illegal immigrants and ensure that benefits intended for American citizens are protected.” He and the DOJ asked the district court, which subsequently ruled in their favor, for a decision on the invalidity of the law.

Vast amounts of money, including taxpayer money, have been provided to illegal aliens in multiple states at many universities for tuition, scholarships, and even legal fees. As noted above, in California, the amount for legal fees for illegal students and their families was over $40 million. Meanwhile, five universities in Kentucky, Florida, Nebraska, and Michigan are also under federal investigation for offering scholarships specifically to illegal aliens.

Illegal aliens should not be in the country at all, let alone receive financial assistance to attend universities using money from U.S. taxpayers who never got the chance to attend university. Thanks to the DOJ and Oklahoma Attorney General Drummond, that will no longer be true in the Sooner State.

