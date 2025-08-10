Four of the World's Five Most Populous Nations Persecute Christians

Four out of the world’s five countries with the biggest populations persecute Christians, a new report emphasizes.

The countries represent 3.41 billion people or the equivalent of over 40% of the global population. The governments of these nations—or radical groups within them—impose harsh restrictions on Christians, arrest them, or even kill them. That's a story you won’t hear on the mainstream news, which is too busy showing fake photos of “starving Gazans” and running sob stories about illegal alien criminals to care about the persecution of Jews and Christians.

International Christian Concern (ICC) explained, “China (1.41 billion people), India (1.46 billion people), Indonesia (285 million people), and Pakistan (255 million people) routinely strip Christians of fundamental human rights like worshipping freely and sharing their faith with others.” The five most populous countries include the United States, which officially has religious liberty but is increasingly hostile to the public practice of Christianity. Still, the U.S. has nowhere near reached the hostility of the other four.

Islam and Communism are the two ideologies most responsible for Christian persecution worldwide, though some Hindus and Buddhists also are very hostile to Christianity.

China, India, and Pakistan among the top 15 worst countries for Christian persecution according to Open Doors.

Chinese Christians can face prison, fines, and demotion on the country’s social credit score system, which is necessary to buy anything or go anywhere. Nine Chinese Christians in April were condemned to prison and fines for distributing Bibles. It is difficult to find any accurate information on whether or not the genocidal Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has murdered Christians for their faith, since religious and political dissidents who are killed often simply disappear without record.

[ICC: The] CCP has implemented Sinicization in the nation for some time. It’s a policy that the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) said emphasizes “the CCP’s political agenda and Marxist vision for religion.” In May, Chinese authorities released a plan to incorporate lyrics that applaud communism into church worship music.

The CCP banned missionary activity this year. Prominent clerics like Cardinal Joseph Zen have been imprisoned and abused.

Indian Christians have repeatedly been evicted by radical Hindus. Last year, more than 160 violent attacks occurred against Christians in India, ICC noted. This year, attacks are reportedly surging, with over 300 documented.

In Muslim-majority Indonesia, multiple churches have been closed in recent years and Christians are legally required to obtain not only 60 Christians’ signatures but also 90 signatures from individuals of another faith to build a new church, which of course effectively makes it almost impossible. A prayer house was attacked there in July, ICC added. Violent mobs have also been attacking homes and churches.

In predominantly Muslim Pakistan, blasphemy laws are egregiously used to target and punish Christians for following Jesus. Christ followers are often discriminated against and not given equal opportunities in employment. Jobs like sewer maintenance and street sweepers are typically reserved for Christians, and believers are jailed for their faith if they are found to have violated the nation’s strict blasphemy laws.

But unfortunately, despite global Christian persecution being on the rise, even many Christians in the West are either ignorant or indifferent. The genocides in Nigeria and Syria, the state crackdowns in China and Iran, and the violence in Democratic Republic of the Congo and India receive no coverage and so do not garner the attention that they deserve.

