California State Universities Spent $42M on Illegals?

Catherine Salgado | 12:00 PM on August 08, 2025
AP Photo/Chris Carlson

The California State University system reportedly spent $42 million on legal services for illegal aliens and their family members.

In fact, since that number is from 2023, the likelihood is that the expenditure of taxpayer money for the legal fees of lawbreaking foreigners who shouldn’t be here is actually much higher even than $42 million. No wonder universities have to raise their prices when they are spending their federal funds on illegals’ attorney bills.

Emily Sturge from the Leadership Institute’s Campus Reform went on “The National News Desk” to discuss the accusations against the 23 campuses of the California State University system. Sturge said they “are providing these free legal services, what they call deportation defense, to [illegal] students, their immediate family members, faculty, staff and alumni who have graduated within the past two years. And according to CSU, that has amounted to nearly 21,000 individuals who have benefited from those services.”

Sturge emphasized that already-high estimate is from two years ago, meaning probably “many more people… have benefited from these services.… And I think it's important to note that Americans are facing paying their own bills. Students are facing paying rising rent, rising tuition costs, yet Americans are being saddled with the bill for defending people who are here illegally.” 

Learning Without Integrity: Leftist Education 

According to the Department of Justice, such expenditures on illegals’ fees is discriminatory, a violation of federal law “by providing state-funded resources and programs… for people who are here illegally, while not providing resources like that to American citizens,” Sturge added.

Numerous universities have faced investigations from the Department of Education and even the Department of Justice after Donald Trump took office over various discriminatory practices that violate federal law and disqualify the universities from receiving federal funds.

The National Desk’s Janae Bowens asked about another and similar federal investigation into five universities from Florida, Nebraska, Michigan, and Kentucky accused of giving scholarships specifically to illegal aliens. The universities, Sturge elaborated, “have been providing scholarships specifically for illegal immigrant students. Those scholarships are not accessible to American students, and so that's where it violates federal law.”

Sturge said she herself looked into one of the universities under investigation, the University of Michigan. "In just in one year, Michigan spent $100,000 on these scholarships specifically for illegal immigrant students. Those scholarships cover everything from tuition to food to housing, technology, even travel,” Sturge stated.

“And I want to point out that[‘s] scholarship money that could benefit American students,” she said. “American students could really benefit from those resources. So once again, we have the Department of Education, their Office for Civil Rights, and the Department of Justice. Oftentimes those two departments work together on these university cases, and they're saying that this is discriminatory, this is violating federal law by providing services programs to people who are here illegally, instead of to American citizens.”

Bowens seemed particularly shocked, clarifying that the University of Michigan was her alma mater. “Let's talk about the ramifications of this,” she urged. “If the Department of Education finds these schools actually violate the law, when you looked into this, what do you — what consequences do you think they could face?”

Sturge replied, “I mean, the bottom line is they are risking their federal funding by continuing these practices. So if the Department of Education finds these schools are continuing to violate federal law, the schools, of course, are going to have to have to overhaul their programs and align them with federal law, get rid of programs that the department deem as discriminatory.”

And hopefully the California universities will also be forced to stop spending taxpayer funds on legal fees for illegal aliens.

Catherine Salgado

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media. She also writes for The Rogue Review, Media Research Center, and her Substack Pro Deo et Libertate. She received the Andrew Breitbart MVP award for August 2021 from The Rogue Review for her journalism.

