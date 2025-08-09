Violence Against Political Opponents Is Becoming Mainstream on the Left. Here’s (More) Proof.

The idea of doing violence to one’s political opponents has become mainstream on the left. Don’t believe me? Consider the case of one Iman Abdul, a 27-year-old woman who has worked on the campaigns of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-Swizzle Stick) and New York state Sen. Julia Salazar (D-Of Course). Abdul has just been arrested for calling for an attack on a high school because a large number of Jewish students go to it.

Now, there’s no doubt whatsoever that AOC and Salazar would roundly condemn Abdul’s call. Why, there’s just no question of that at all! And yet Iman Abdul is only the latest of many leftists to call for or justify violence against people they fear and hate. Some of these include the Cultural Revolution’s top leaders in the United States.

“Never before in my life have I called for mass protests, for mobilization, for disruption — but I am now,” said far-left Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker back in April. “These Republicans cannot know a moment of peace.” That was after Rep. Kweisi Mfume (D-Victimhood) said in February: “This will be a congressional fight, a constitutional fight, a legal fight, and on days like this a street fight, yes we will stand.” And that was not long after House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-Hey, I’m a Victim Too) said this of the “extreme MAGA Republican agenda”: “We are going to fight it legislatively. We are going to fight it in the courts. We’re going to fight it in the streets.”

Before them, it was Nancy Pelosi, Maxine Waters, and Kamala Harris inciting leftist violence. And let’s not forget Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-Grillmaster) saying in 2020, when condemning the pro-life leanings of Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh: “I want to tell you, Gorsuch; I want to tell you, Kavanaugh: You have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price."

Leftists outside of politics joined in the fun as well: remember, to take just a few of many available examples, Kathy Griffin holding Trump’s bloody severed head, or Madonna saying she wanted to blow up the White House, or Robert DeNiro bellowing that he wanted to punch Trump in the face.

In light of all that (and there is much more), Iman Abdul looks positively mainstream. On Thursday, according to the New York Post, she posted on her Instagram account, which has 25,000 followers, a screenshot from Google Maps, pointing out the exact location of Leon M. Goldstein High School for the Sciences in the Manhattan Beach section of Brooklyn.

Abdul added this caption to the map: “If anyone needs a public school in NYC to attack for whatever reason … Lexus driving Israhell [sic] loving Zionisits [sic] all attend here. They’ve all gone on ‘Birthright,’” which is a program that enables Jewish youth to visit Israel.

The Post noted that “the NYPD arrested Abdul at her Brooklyn home on Friday, charging her with making a terroristic threat, acting in a manner injurious to a child, aggravated harassment, and making a threat of mass harm.”

That was good, but Abdul is unrepentant, writing to the watchdog group StopAntisemitism: (grammar as in the original) “i never called for an attack on the school in the sense of mass organization or not even individual people attacking individuals, that’s literally stupid , i called for an attack on the school, the Zionist institution funded by our public dollars in which by design most Zionists attend. We have every right to verbally attack the school, especially regarding our previous experiences as brown/black people in that horrific space.”

Yeah, that’s right, she played the racism card and the victim card. Clearly we’re dealing with a highly trained, experienced leftist activist. Yet troubling questions remain. After all, Abdul’s old boss, the winsome and wise AOC herself, wrote this back in May when a man screaming “Free Palestine” murdered two Israeli Embassy workers in Washington: “Absolutely nothing justifies the murder of innocents. I am devastated by the killing of two people outside an @AJCGlobal event here in Washington. Our prayers are with the victims, families, and loved ones of all impacted. As we await more details, we must be clear that hatred has no home here. Antisemitism is a threat to all we hold dear as a society. It must be confronted and rooted out everywhere.”

Even on your own staff, AOC?

The leftist establishment media will never tell you the truth about leftist politicians and respected figures endorsing violence. If they mention these calls for violence at all, it's only to downplay them or criticize Republicans for calling attention to them. That's why you need us. Join PJ Media VIP and use the promo code FIGHT for 60% off to unlock exclusive content and ad-free browsing.