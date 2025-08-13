The Morning Briefing: Biden's Open Borders Horror Stories Never Seem to End

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Wednesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Werenstrubbën inspired intense perplexity whenever he introduced himself as, "The Bobby Flay of marzipan."

Advertisement

Whenever I write about the open borders situation that this country suffered under the Biden puppet presidency, I usually refer to it as a "nightmare" or "lunacy," because it certainly wasn't "policy" in the way we usually think of it. The Democrats have never been honest about their open borders endgame, which is to create yet another class of voters they make beholden to them with various taxpayer-funded sops. They really don't put much thought into any of it beyond that.

The Democrats also continually lie about the possibility of negative consequences when the border is insecure. Their ability to delude themselves can often be quite dangerous for others. This is from something that Rick wrote yesterday:

Hundreds of volunteers from several federal law enforcement agencies are going through 65,000 calls to a federally funded Health and Human Services (HHS) hotline where people reported concerns about the treatment of unaccompanied alien children (UAC). The calls were all made during the Biden administration, when the minors were rushed away from the border to avoid TV images of children in cages. Most of the calls were from the minors themselves. At that time, the Biden administration was allowing children to be placed with almost anyone with minimal vetting. According to HHS whistleblower Tara Lee Rodas, “I thought I was going to help place children in loving homes. Instead, I discovered that children are being trafficked through a sophisticated network that begins with being recruited in their home country, smuggled to the U.S. border, and ends when ORR [Office of Refugee Resettlement] delivers a child to a sponsor – some sponsors are criminals and traffickers and members of Transnational Criminal Organizations."

Advertisement

The Democrats do have a knack for turning their humanitarian endeavors into horrific dystopian ordeals, don't they?

There is so much about this story that is sickening. The Dems' frequent use of children as political human shields leaps to mind here. Photo ops abound when they want to get the "kids in cages" Republican meanies narrative going. Who can forget America's Dumbest Bartender Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez actually shutting her gaping maw for a few moments so she could work up some fake tears for the camera when visiting the border during President Trump's first term? (Maybe they were real tears — Squeaky might have been thinking about canceling a day spa appointment to fly to the border.)

I bet a lot of those kids would have preferred to stay in those "cages," under the watchful gaze of American law enforcement personnel. Rather than protect the children who they claim to care about oh so much, the Biden Dems were willing to whisk them away to any creepy cartel uncle who was able to feign empathy for a few minutes.

Finding out that tens of thousands of phone calls expressing concerns about the fate of some of these children were made, then ignored is mind-boggling. It's also infuriating, stomach-churning, and yet another reminder of just how much mess the Biden years left for President Trump and his administration to clean up.

A good rule of thumb when dealing with the Democrats is to assume the worst, then acknowledge that the eventual truth will be something even more unimaginable than whatever you initially thought.

Advertisement

If any children in distress can be helped through the efforts of the people working on these calls, let's hope it happens quickly. I'd like to say let us also hope that we don't find any more tragic statistics from the havoc wrought by the Biden commie cabal, but we're a little too realistic around here for that.

Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

Everything Isn't Awful

So much going on here.. 😅 pic.twitter.com/ctOAT2jylY — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) August 12, 2025

PJ Media

VodkaPundit. Watch Tapper Grimace As He Beclowns Himself on Air Again

Former Hostage Calls Out Outlet for Labeling Jihadi as a ‘Journalist’

CNN: The Left’s Anti-Trump Hail Mary Has Officially Collapsed

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. Beyond Solvency: Beyond Meat Facing Bankruptcy?

Trump Picks His Dawg in Georgia’s GOP Governor Fight

D.C. Man Shot to Death As Lefties Protest Crime Crackdown Nearby

The Left's Feeble Attacks on Trump's Violent Crime Crackdown

Insane in the Membrane: This Is Why the Far Left Loves Them Some Schizophrenes

Colbert Is Gonna Flip Out Over the Ratings for Gutfeld’s 'Tonight Show’ Appearance

There's a Glimmer of Hope for a Generation of Young Men

School Bell Yes, Ma Bell Cell No

Walt Whitman and the Vision of War

Advertisement

When Narcan Isn’t Enough: The Rise of Frankenstein Opioids

'Tis a boring drug. Just Say No to More Marijuana

Texas Democrats Will Return Home, and the New Map Will Be Approved

OK Can No Longer Give Illegals In-State Tuition While Americans Pay Full Price After DOJ Lawsuit

HHS Volunteers Searching for 65,000 Undocumented Migrant Children Lost During Biden's Term

Townhall Mothership

D.C. Police Chief Stumped by Basic Question on Chain of Command

#WINNING. Another University Gets Nailed for Civil Rights Violations

Vance Appears to Be the Clear Frontrunner In 2028 GOP Primary

Assistant AG Dhillon: Tackling D.C. Crime ‘Overdue’

Colorado Sheriffs Call New 'Assault Weapon' Restrictions an Unfunded Mandate

L.A. Sheriff's Office Still Slow-Walking Carry Permits

Arrest Made in Airman's Shooting With M18

The Soviet States of Europe

I'm Enjoying the Ratios of Media Figures Pretending DC Is Safe

Real Mann of Science™ Offers Expert Analogy

Big: Mexico Expelling 26 Cartel Figures to US in Deal With Trump Admin

Walk Down Nostalgia Lane - AOL Dial-Up Will Be DOA Next Month

She's the bee's knees. Karoline Leavitt Takes Dig at Democrats and Their Three-Decade-Low Approval Numbers

Rep. Dan Goldman Says One Way to Keep DC Safer Would Have Been to Not Pardon the J6 Prisoners

Here's a Thread on 'Debanking' and Why You Should Be Concerned About It

‘We Have to Stop Following the Rules’: The Nation Profiles Letitia James

VIP

Advertisement

Kansas Ghost Town Houses Going for Unreal Basement Bargain Prices

Can the U.S. Address Its Ammunition Crisis Before the Next War?

The Truth Behind the Sydney Sweeney Jeans Ad Uproar

Meet Grok, the Israel-Hating AI Claiming ‘Gaza Genocide’

Microplastics SATURATE the Environment: Latest Research

Left-Wing Threats to Flee America Have Always Been Empty

Around the Interwebz

Pre-Broadway ‘Purple Rain’ Finds Its Prince

Perplexity offers more than twice its total valuation to buy Chrome from Google

Map Shows the Hardest to Pronounce Town Name in Every U.S. State

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

08/12/25

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE

FOR WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 13, 2025

In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: FOX

Secondary TV: Gray TV

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: CQ Roll Call

Radio: AP

Secondary Print: New York Times

New Media: Reason Magazine

EDT

9:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time



11:00 AM THE PRESIDENT departs The White House en route The Kennedy Center

The White House

In-Town Travel Pool

11:15 AM THE PRESIDENT visits The Kennedy Center and makes an Announcement

The Kennedy Center

Pre-Credentialed Media

12:10 PM THE PRESIDENT arrives The White House

The White House

In-Town Travel Pool

4:00 PM THE PRESIDENT signs Executive Orders

Oval Office

Closed Press

Advertisement

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 60% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.