Former Hostage Calls Out Outlet for Labeling Jihadi as a ‘Journalist’

As part of its endless screed against Israel, Sky News Australia bewailed Israel’s “assassination” of five Al Jazeera journalists — except at least one was a terrorist, and all were complicit in promoting jihad. A former hostage in Gaza called out the BS propaganda label of “journalists” for the bloodthirsty radicals.

In an article titled “Al Jazeera condemns 'assassination' of its journalists in Gaza,” Sky News wailed, “Five Al Jazeera employees have been killed in an Israeli strike in Gaza - including a journalist who feared he was going to be assassinated.” The reason Anas Al-Sharif was afraid he was going to be killed is because he was a terrorist. Fortunately, his fear turned out to be well founded. Israel identified Al-Sharif as a senior rocket cell commander who hob-nobbed with the likes of Oct. 7 mastermind Yahya Sinwar, and eliminated him.

The IDF struck Palestinian Hamas terrorist Anas Al-Sharif — a senior rocket cell commander who hid behind a “PRESS” vest, working as an Al Jazeera journalist while being on Hamas’s payroll.



Intelligence documents reveal two truths: he was a jihadi terrorist on Hamas’s payroll… pic.twitter.com/9xvdhhuR6T — Israel ישראל (@Israel) August 12, 2025





Shlomi Ziv, a former hostage of Hamas rescued by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) last year, replied to Sky News on X: “I was held by a journalist in captivity and his father was a Doctor!!!” Ziv also re-shared a screenshot of what appeared to be a Telegram message from Al-Sharif on Oct. 7, 2023, which included heart emojis, saying, “9 hours and the heroes are still roaming the country killing and capturing… God, God, how great you are” with heart emojis.

First of all, Al Jazeera is a Qatari state propaganda outlet, founded and overseen by the Qatari royal family, which has long hosted Hamas leaders and promoted Hamas activities. Al Jazeera’s Arabic media and even its English media have repeatedly platformed and promoted Hamas officials, their lies, and their glorification of jihad. So there are no “journalists” working for Al Jazeera. There are propagandists who are sometimes jihadis and always pro-terrorism.

Al-Sharif was a murderous animal. As the state of Israel said, “Intelligence documents reveal two truths: he was a jihadi terrorist on Hamas’s payroll and embedded within the Qatari Al Jazeera network. His press badge was a cover. His real job — launching rockets at Israeli civilians and IDF troops.”

Yet Sky News even posted a video on YouTube with the cover image of terrorist Al-Sharif hugging little kids. What shameless propaganda. Read the Sky News article and see if you can tell that it’s not Al Jazeera or a Hamas spokesman:

Anas Al-Sharif died alongside four of his colleagues from the network: Mohammed Qreiqeh, Ibrahim Zaher, Mohammed Noufal and Moamen Aliwa. The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) had recently expressed "grave" concerns about Al-Sharif's safety, and claimed he was "being targeted by an Israeli military smear campaign" … As of 5 August, at least 186 journalists and media workers have been killed in Gaza - but foreign reporters have been barred from covering the war independently since the latest conflict began in 2023.

Sky News did grudgingly acknowledge that Israel identified Al-Sharif as a terrorist, just as many other “journalists” have been, but it merely quoted Israel in the same way it quoted Al Jazeera, as if Israel had equal credibility with or even less credibility than Al Jazeera. The outlet said Israel “alleged” but Hamas “described.” This is considered serious journalism.

Who needs terrorists in press vests like Al-Sharif when you have Sky News and all the other Western outlets parroting jihadi propaganda?

