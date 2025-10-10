FRIDAY AT 3PM EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' with Kruiser, VodkaPundit, Ed Morrissey

TGIF but also TGIEM (Thank God It's Ed Morrissey) making his medium-awaited return to Five O'Clock Somewhere.

He's only "medium-awaited" because it hasn't been that long since Ed was our special guest on the show. Not because Ed's only medium worth waiting for.

Advertisement

This show promo got awkward, didn't it?

Well, it's too late to start over now, so this is the promo you get today.

I'll send any complaints to management, along with instructions to ignore them.

See you at 3 p.m. Eastern — can't wait.

If you aren't already part of our 5OS VIP family, what are you waiting for? Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership during the Schumer Shutdown. Act fast, because he might just get his act together.