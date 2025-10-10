FRIDAY AT 3PM EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' with Kruiser, VodkaPundit, Ed Morrissey

Stephen Green | 7:15 AM on October 10, 2025

TGIF but also TGIEM (Thank God It's Ed Morrissey) making his medium-awaited return to Five O'Clock Somewhere.

He's only "medium-awaited" because it hasn't been that long since Ed was our special guest on the show. Not because Ed's only medium worth waiting for.

Advertisement

This show promo got awkward, didn't it?

Well, it's too late to start over now, so this is the promo you get today.

I'll send any complaints to management, along with instructions to ignore them.

See you at 3 p.m. Eastern — can't wait.

If you aren't already part of our 5OS VIP family, what are you waiting for? Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership during the Schumer Shutdown. Act fast, because he might just get his act together.

Stephen Green

Steve launched VodkaPundit on a well-planned whim in 2002, and has been with PJ Media since its launch in 2005. He served as one of the hosts of PJTV, a pioneer in internet broadcasting. He also cohosts "Right Angle" with Bill Whittle and Scott Ott at BillWhittle.com. He lives with his wife and sons in the wooded hills of Monument, Colorado, where he enjoys the occasional adult beverage.

Read more by Stephen Green

Categories:

NEWS & POLITICS VODKAPUNDIT

Tags:

5 O'CLOCK SOMEWHERE

Recommended

The Virginia Gubernatorial Debate Was a Disaster for Spanberger Matt Margolis
The Morning Briefing: Give Peace a Chance Stephen Kruiser
Here's What We Know About the Alleged Palisades Arsonist Catherine Salgado
Ding-Dong! Dominion Voting Systems Is Dead! Matt Margolis
DHS Vows Accountability as Antifa Plans Aircraft Disruption Catherine Salgado
Thursday Essay: Superman Must Be Destroyed Stephen Green

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

The Language of Hatred: How Political Rhetoric Makes Killing Thinkable
There's No Other Way to Say It: California Gov. Candidate Katie Porter Is a Horrible Person
European Elites Warn Against the 'New Nationalism' Without Mentioning the Manchester Synagogue Attack
Advertisement