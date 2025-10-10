Venezuela's 'Iron Lady' Dedicates Nobel Prize to Trump As Maduro's Death Rattle Gets Louder

As Robert reported earlier today, Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado won the Nobel Peace Prize. My personal opinion is that if couldn't have been Donald Trump, this was the next best choice. Machado is the face of the movement that is looking communism in the eye in Latin America and telling it to take a hike — something that will eventually benefit every one of us here in the U.S. if it's successful. She's worked tirelessly at taking down the country's illegitimate narco-terrorist regime for years.

Advertisement

They call her Venezuela's "Iron Lady." She's rallied millions to fight, and she's beloved by her fellow countrymen and people around the world. For those of you who don't know, Nicolás Maduro banned her from running for president, so she threw her support behind Edmundo González for the 2024 election. He was the voice. She was the architect. They had the support of their country.

González won in a landslide, but as you can see, Maduro is still el presidente and González lives in exile in Europe. Machado lives in Venezuela in hiding because of nonstop threats on her life.

This is why I try to emphasize to everyone that if the U.S. intervenes, it's not nation-building or a "forever war." It's getting rid of the dictator who harms even our country so the rightful people can take over and implement their own plan to honor their own citizens' wishes. There's no "building" at all. We're just handing them a little muscle to help them reclaim something that Maduro and his thugs hold hostage at the moment, but I'll write much more on that later, and I'm working on a bigger profile on Machado, both of which should be available here next week.

Related: 10 Reasons the U.S. Can’t Afford to Ignore Venezuela Anymore

González and Machado are both very pro-freedom and democracy, and extremely pro-United States, and would become some of our greatest allies.

Advertisement

Earlier this year, Secretary of State Marco Rubio had this to say about Machado:

María Corina Machado, the Venezuelan Iron Lady, is the personification of resilience, tenacity, and patriotism. Undeterred by formidable challenges, María Corina has never backed down from her mission of fighting for a free, fair, and democratic Venezuela. Machado’s guiding principle has remained the same since I first met her over a decade ago—to leave for her children Ana Corina, Ricardo, Henrique, and the children of Venezuela, a country free of tyranny. The phrase 'hasta el final' encapsulates her enduring legacy. Over the past year, her resolve has faced unprecedented challenges as she has bravely confronted the Maduro regime’s efforts to undermine the will of the Venezuelan people. A woman of faith who valiantly marches the streets of her homeland armed with the holy rosary and supported by countless courageous Venezuelans, Machado has stood firm against it all, defending the land of Bolívar. Her principled leadership is a beacon of hope, making our region and our world a better place.

Rubio, when he was still a senator, Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.); and numerous members of Congress, including Byron Donalds (R-Fla.) and current UN Ambassador Mike Waltz, actually wrote the committee a letter supporting her nomination last year.

El actual secretario de Estado de EEUU, Marco Rubio, y el embajador ante las Naciones Unidas de EEUU, Mike Waltz, fueron dos de los promotores de la candidatura de María Corina Machado para el Premio Nobel de la Paz. pic.twitter.com/7Nfjrcla9P — Orlando Avendaño (@OrlvndoA) October 10, 2025

Advertisement

Even better, Marchado responded to her win by dedicating the prize to the citizens of Venezuela and President Trump. She wrote the following on X (emphasis mine):

This recognition of the struggle of all Venezuelans is a boost to conclude our task: to conquer Freedom. We are on the threshold of victory and today, more than ever, we count on President Trump, the people of the United States, the peoples of Latin America, and the democratic nations of the world as our principal allies to achieve Freedom and democracy. I dedicate this prize to the suffering people of Venezuela and to President Trump for his decisive support of our cause!

This recognition of the struggle of all Venezuelans is a boost to conclude our task: to conquer Freedom.



We are on the threshold of victory and today, more than ever, we count on President Trump, the people of the United States, the peoples of Latin America, and the democratic… — María Corina Machado (@MariaCorinaYA) October 10, 2025

Maduro Reaches Out to the UN, Cuba Backs Him

In the meantime, Maduro's death rattle grows louder. On Thursday, after a month of losing its little narco-boats to U.S. military strikes, and days after Trump and Rubio called off diplomatic talks, the regime sent a letter to Russian Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya, calling for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council "as a matter of urgency," and claiming an "armed attack by the United States of America against...Venezuela may occur in a very short term." It also says that any further action on the part of the U.S. will have "great repercussions on the peace, stability and security of the entire Latin American and Caribbean region."

Advertisement

If you're up for some Spanish, here's the entire letter. I've got better things to do than translate the empty words of mad men.

🚨 Venezuela | Nicolás Maduro's regime has called for an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council in response to what it considers to be a serious “escalation of aggression and military deployment” by the US. pic.twitter.com/rGuoT0Tq1c — VOZ (@Voz_US) October 10, 2025

From what I understand, there will be a meeting today around 3 p.m. I look for China and Russia to side with Maduro. All eyes will be on the Middle East over the next few days, but I think what happens here and even what happens in Israel and Gaza will help Trump and Rubio make some decisions about the next moves in Venezuela.

Maduro's best buddies in Cuba are also making a big stink. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs released its own propagandistic statement yesterday, echoing Maduro's letter.

Cuba has been warning about the growing escalation of the United States government against the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, whose clear goal is to overthrow the constitutional government of President Nicolás Maduro Moros and install a subservient government that would place oil, other important natural resources, and even the sovereignty of that sister nation at the disposal of the United States. Following the illegal destruction at sea of vessels allegedly involved in drug trafficking, but whose composition and destination are unknown, and the murder of their crew members, the threat of the use of force against Venezuela is increasing with announcements of a new phase of escalation that would include military action against land targets. The pretexts used for this extraordinary and irrational military deployment by the United States are unfounded and based on falsehoods. It cannot be legally or morally accepted in any way that these pretexts serve as the basis for perpetrating military aggression against a sovereign state. The dangers to the peace, security, and stability of Our America are real and imminent. The Venezuelan government has warned of a failed bomb attack plot against the U.S. Embassy in Caracas, organized by a Venezuelan far-right group seeking a pretext for U.S. military forces at sea to respond to the alleged terrorist attack on its diplomatic headquarters. This would not be the first time the United States has resorted to this type of maneuver to justify military aggression. War mongers, like the current Secretary of State and anti-Cuban Florida congressmen, are irresponsibly threatening to unleash the military might of the United States against a sovereign nation of Our America, as if it were a neighborhood police raid. Cuba is making a new call to mobilize the international community to stop military action against Venezuela. Once again, we declare our firm and unwavering support for the Bolivarian and Chavista government of Venezuela and for the Popular and Military Unity of the Venezuelan people. Latin America and the Caribbean must remain a Zone of Peace.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the U.S. Has Reached Out to Grenada

While Maduro is crying for help, the U.S. isn't backing down. Grenada's Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed yesterday that the Trump administration has reached out to the Caribbean island nation, requesting "temporary installation of radar equipment and associated technical personnel at the Maurice Bishop International Airport."

Grenada hasn't okayed this idea yet, but it says it's weighing the decision.

In case you're not up to date on your Western Hemisphere geography, here's where Grenada sits in relation to Venezuela.

🚨Update: The US requested authorization from Grenada to deploy US Military forces and equipment on the island, located just a few kilometers from Venezuela!!



US Naval Task Force is positioning its forces around the coast of Venezuela, including warships, combat aircraft,… pic.twitter.com/U63VNVxFzY — US Homeland Security News (@defense_civil25) October 10, 2025

We'll see what happens next with Venezuela, and I'll keep you as updated as I can. And next week, I hope to drop my "why this isn't nation-building" article, along with a nice profile on Machado. She'll be in the history books, assuming leftists don't write them. She's worth learning about.

The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this. Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership. That's just $12.74 for the entire year. Click here to get started.