Spanberger the Latest Tongue-Tied Democrat Who Can't Condemn Wildly Inappropriate Behavior by Trans Men

The transgender issues that helped propel Donald Trump to his 2024 election victory continue to trap and flummox Democrats.

The latest Democrat caught by the transgender tar baby is Rep. Abigail Spanberger, the Virginia Democrat running for governor. Spanberger was debating her Republican opponent, Lt. Governor Winsome Earle-Sears, earlier this week when the subject of men in girls' locker rooms came up.

"We know that girls want to have privacy," Earle-Sears said. "[Spanberger] voted for men nude in girls locker rooms, in bathrooms, and in girls' sports." Earle-Sears was referring to Spanberger's vote for the Equality Act, which allows transgender people to use the bathroom and locker room of their preferred gender.

Ever see a politician sweat? Spanberger's tap dancing didn't convince anyone.

Abigail Spanberger voted for the so-called Equality Act. That vote says a grown man can walk naked into your daughter’s locker room and if she’s uncomfortable, she’s the problem.



Virginia, ours daughters are not the problem, politicians like Abigail are.

Earle-Sears turned to Spanberger and asked directly, "Are you going to change in a gym where men are nude in the locker rooms? Are you going to do that?"

Virginia's Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed an executive order earlier this month that ensures bathrooms, locker rooms, and other "intimate spaces" remain separated by gender assigned at birth. The order also prevents males from competing on girls' sports teams.

Trans issues have Spanberger well and truly trapped. Believe it or not, it got even worse for the "rising star of the Democratic Party."

A registered sex offender in Arlington County, Virginia, Richard Cox, visited an Arlington Public School (APS) pool in 2024, and demanded to be allowed to change and shower in the girls' locker room. Cox claimed to be a transgender woman. "APS’s policy allows people to use bathrooms and locker rooms based on their gender identity if they so choose," reports WJLA.

Earlier this year, WJLA Reporter Nick Minock was the first to break the story about Cox’s visits to female locker rooms at Arlington’s Washington Liberty High School, Wakefield High School, and Barcroft Sports and Fitness Center, and Cox’s visits to women’s locker rooms in Fairfax County Planet Fitness locations and Fairfax County’s Oakmont Rec Center, Audrey Moore Rec, and Franconia Rec Center. Cox has admitted to using the women’s locker rooms at those locations in court records, police body-worn camera and in court. Cox is currently facing several charges in Arlington County, including indecent liberties with children, indecent exposure, child pornography possession, and sex offender proximity violations. Fairfax County police and Fairfax County Commonwealth's Attorney Steve Descano have chosen not to charge Cox for allegedly exposing himself to women and girls in Fairfax County rec center locker rooms.

Advertisement

Taking pity on a pervert like this and not piling on the charges is another issue. But Cox had some complaints that he brought to Arlington School Board Member Kathleen Clark on Oct. 28, 2024. In an email, "Riki Cox" whined "that if people complained of a transgender person using the female-designated showers at APS, the complainers should be invited to use single locker rooms," reports WJLA.

Clark responded sympathetically, telling "Riki Cox" of all her work for transgender people. Cox was unimpressed. He related an experience in an APS locker room in an Oct. 31 email.

“They literally asked me how much longer I was going to be in the shower, and directed other patrons to use the individual changing room while I was in the full locker room,” Cox complained. “This is again sending the message that a transgender person is a freak and I guess not normal and beautiful like everyone else."

The school board member sympathized with the sexual predator and hoped he didn't have to endure "transphobic statements."

The Federalist asked Spanberger about the case. A staff flunky also danced around the issue.

“Convicted sex offender Richard Cox is a predator who should be in jail — and that’s exactly where he is,” the candidate's spokeswoman Libby Wiet said. “Abigail is a parent of three daughters in Virginia public schools and a former federal law enforcement officer who went after child predators — nothing is more important to her than the safety of Virginia’s kids. As Governor, Abigail will work with state and local law enforcement officers to keep Virginia kids safe and make sure sex offenders are prevented from preying on children and are prosecuted for their crimes.”

Advertisement

How is Spanberger going to keep sex offenders from "preying on children" when she supports a law that serves up kids on a silver platter?

The trans issues will continue to bedevil and hurt Democrats until sanity returns to the Democratic Party. That's not going to happen anytime soon.

