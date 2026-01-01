Scott Adams Shares Another Health Update, and It's Not Good

Scott Adams, the famed creator of the Dilbert comic strip, gave a candid and somber update on his cancer battle, marking what might be one of his final broadcasts. Adams didn’t sugarcoat the news. He began his New Year’s Eve broadcast with a shaky confession: “I will give you a little bit of a heads up. I talked to my radiologist yesterday… And it’s all bad news. So, the odds of me recovering are essentially zero.”

Advertisement

He added, “Well, I’ll give you any updates if that changes, but it won’t.”

He clarified what that meant for his quality of life. “There’s no chance I’ll get my feeling back in my legs,” he said, adding that he’s now facing “ongoing heart failure, which is making it difficult to breathe sometimes during the day.” Still, he managed to find a slim silver lining: “At the moment, I can breathe, and I’m not in any pain.”

Adams told his audience to brace for what might come soon. “You should prepare yourselves that January will be probably a month of transition one way or the other,” he warned. Though he said he hadn’t made any decisions yet, he said it again plainly: “It was all bad news. No good news at all.”

Despite the grim prognosis, Adams intends to keep doing what he does best: talking about the world, dissecting absurdity, and creating. “I will keep doing this as long as it makes sense, because I like doing it,” he said. “It keeps me busy.” He laughed at the irony of his distractions: “You know, what’s weird is that I have much bigger problems than the stuff I’m talking about in the news, but I’m so interested in, in like what’s happening in the world that it’s very engaging. Totally engaging.”

He explained that after his live broadcasts, he keeps himself occupied with his cartoons. “After the show, I will continue doing Robots Read News comics, which I do every day—I try to—and I’ll try to make some new comics, Dilbert comics,” Adams said. “And I’ll just act like nothing’s happening. I’ll just pretend I have no problems, which is weirder. It’s easier than you think.”

Advertisement

To manage the physical strain, Adams said he uses medication and marijuana. “Then I’ll take some painkillers if I need ‘em,” he said. “There’s no real limit to what I can take at this point, and I’ll probably smoke massive amounts of marijuana because it puts me into a stupor that actually feels kind of good.” The routine, he explained, gave him something resembling peace. “In my current situation, if I do a full day’s work, which I plan to do, I allow myself to enter the stupor zone.” He described a moment of strange calm: “Yesterday, for example, I was, you know, doing work and watching the Warriors game, high as a kite. It wasn’t bad.”

Recommended: The Most Convenient 'Burglary' in History Hits Somali-Run Daycare in Minneapolis

Adams also shared that his worst symptom was terrifying in its unpredictability. “The only thing that’s really bugging me at the moment is the inability to breathe if I get one of these coughing attacks,” he said. “That could last hours. It could last 8 to 12 hours. So, it’s 8 to 12 hours of hell, but it’s not always hell.”

As he wound down, Adams expressed deep gratitude to his supporters. “I do appreciate all of your thoughts,” he said. “I will probably write down some closing thoughts today just so I have them. Just so you can see what I was thinking in my final glide path.” He added a final reflection that revealed both his patriotism and humility. “My interests and my empathy for all of you and for Americans in general is very high,” Adams said. “So, to my final breath, if there’s anything I can do to make things better for you, I will definitely do it.”

Advertisement

🚨NEW: @ScottAdamsSays shares devastating health update😞🙏



"I talked to my radiologist yesterday and it’s all bad news. So the odds of me recovering are essentially zero."



"You should prepare yourself that January will probably be a month of transition one way or the other." pic.twitter.com/DGtl4jPtjc — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) January 1, 2026

It’s a new year, a fresh start to support fearless journalism that exposes the Left and tells the stories legacy media bury. Join PJ Media VIP during our holiday sale and use code MERRY74 for 74% off. Your membership unlocks exclusive content, podcasts, and an ad-free experience. Start the new year standing with a media outlet that fights for the truth. Today’s the last day of the sale!