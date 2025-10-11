Exposed: Letitia James’s Decades of Alleged Mortgage Fraud

After four years of relentless lawfare against President Trump, with Democrats shouting that “no one is above the law,” they’ve made one thing perfectly clear: in their world, Democrats are above the law. The evidence that New York Attorney General Letitia James engaged in mortgage fraud is extensive and damning, yet Democrats react with outrage, accusing Trump of “targeting his enemies,” with zero self-awareness or irony.

Make no mistake—unlike James’s baseless case against Trump, the proof that James herself broke the law is overwhelming. Conservative filmmaker and journalist Joel Gilbert laid out a detailed and troubling case, showing that her alleged pattern of mortgage fraud spans decades, and is far more serious than her defenders admit.

Speaking on Real America’s Voice, Gilbert made a detailed James’s extensive history of mortgage fraud.

“Letitia James probably should not have been charging Donald Trump with trumped-up charges of mortgage fraud in New York, given the fact that New York is a public record state and that all of her mortgages for 43 years were online for myself or anybody else to pull up,” Gilbert said. He then outlined a pattern of alleged mortgage fraud dating back to 1983, when James was just 24 years old. “She purchased her first home with her father, claiming that her father was her husband,” he said. “They purchased it as husband and wife in order to help Letitia qualify for a mortgage that she was not entitled to.”

The filmmaker said James continued this pattern with her Brooklyn property. “She bought a four-story, five-unit apartment building, and for 24 years she told the banks it was either four units or one unit, even though the certificate of occupancy for the building said it was five units,” Gilbert explained. He noted that the distinction mattered, because “if you have four units or less, you get a residential mortgage rate, which is lower. You also get almost no closing costs. Five units or higher, like Letitia had, you get high interest rates and very high closing costs.”

And there’s more.

“She also didn’t register for rent stabilization, which she was supposed to do every year.” As Gilbert put it, “her building is a crime scene, and she defrauded and scammed banks for 24 years” to save money “she wasn’t entitled to.”

James also engaged in mortgage fraud with three homes in Virginia. “Every one of those three homes, there’s mortgage fraud. She buys a foreclosure with her aunt, and then she doesn’t appear on the deed, which is illegal,” Gilbert said.

He described one property on Sterling Avenue in Norfolk, Virginia, in particular: “She explicitly says, ‘I bought this for my niece’s children,’ to make us think that, oh, she, she’s trying to help little kids. Well, her niece’s two children are adult convicted felons. One of them is an absconder from justice with an arrest warrant out of North Carolina. So Letitia bought the property specifically to harbor a fugitive.”

Gilbert also explained how James misrepresented her occupancy to get favorable mortgage terms. “My colleague Sam Antar pointed out that Letitia claimed that would be her primary residence. It was actually rejected by the bank nine times. The tenth time, Letitia says, ‘That’s gonna be my primary residence.’ It gets approved, and that was illegal ‘cause she got the mortgage and lower interest rates because she’d be the primary resident.”

It’s the third Virginia property that triggered the first major legal action against James, as she allegedly rented it out despite a loan requiring her to occupy it or treat it as a second residence—an apparent case of bank fraud carrying up to 30 years in prison. He warned this indictment may be only the beginning, noting James’s alleged pattern of mortgage fraud spans 24 years, including as recently as 2021. Gilbert concluded that James has “repeatedly gamed the system, defrauded banks, and misrepresented herself on property transactions for decades,” all while pursuing politically motivated cases against others.

JOEL GILBERT: Letitia James launched bogus mortgage fraud charges at Trump, but her own record shows decades of alleged fraud:



Misrepresenting multi-unit buildings, dodging rent registration, hiding property deed info, and falsely claiming primary residences to get the lowest… pic.twitter.com/doK3VLUHE9 — Bannon’s WarRoom (@Bannons_WarRoom) October 10, 2025

Something tells me that her problems are about to get worse.

