Guess Who Letitia James Hired as Her Lawyer

New York Attorney General Letitia James, long known for her partisan crusade against Donald Trump, has now hired one of Washington’s most notorious Democratic fixers to defend her from criminal charges of her own. James has hired Abbe Lowell — the same high-powered D.C. attorney who represented Hunter Biden — to fight off a federal indictment accusing her of mortgage fraud.

Advertisement

According to the indictment, James falsified loan documents when she bought a home in Virginia, netting approximately $19,000 in savings.

Lowell issued a brief statement Thursday, declaring that his client “flatly and forcefully denies these charges.”

Lowell added, “We are deeply concerned that this case is driven by President Trump’s desire for revenge.”

Revenge for what? For building her entire career on using her office to target Trump—she literally campaigned on it—and for bringing a so-called “fraud” case that was a farce from day one. Her argument was that Trump exaggerated property values to secure better loan terms, something every developer in America does. As Kevin O’Leary explained, that’s how real estate works: banks don’t just take a developer’s word for it; they run their own numbers, make their own calls, and assume their own risks. The banks James claimed Trump defrauded literally testified in Trump’s defense.

Yet James pushed ahead, demanding a staggering $355 million penalty for a “crime” with no victims — a number that ballooned past $500 million before an appeals court finally tossed it out. Even CNN legal expert Elie Honig called it what it was: “bogus.”

James’ case was never about justice. It was about politics — a cynical stunt to take down Trump because “no one is above the law.” She’s learning the hard way that she isn’t above the law either.

Advertisement

But I digress.

Lowell is likely most well-known for his defense of Biden, the former first son, in his gun and tax case. While Biden was convicted at a first trial of illegally owning a gun while hooked on drugs — and pleaded guilty in a second case to committing tax evasion — President Joe Biden pardoned his wayward son in December 2024 before leaving office. And Lowell recently defended former New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez, another prominent Democrat — currently in prison serving an 11-year sentence while he appeals his federal conviction. Menendez was found guilty at trial in July 2024 of taking bribes, including gold bars, in exchange for using the power of his office to serve the interests of wealthy businessmen and the countries of Qatar and Egypt.

Though we may want to laugh about Lowell’s recent courtroom losses, former prosecutor Neama Rahmani told The New York Post that Lowell’s track record reflects the kind of high-risk, low-reward cases he’s willing to tackle — not the quality of his defense work.

“Those cases were losers no matter who was defending them,” Rahmani said. “When you’re defending federal cases, you’re expected to lose … Acquittals are the exception rather than the rule.”

Rahmani predicted that Lowell is likely to lose this case as well, noting that her claim on official documents that her Virginia home would be her primary residence “seemed false on its face,” as he put it. “I think this is a very tough case to defend.”

Advertisement

Prosecutors charged James with bank fraud and making false statements, accusing her of lying on loan documents for a $109,600 mortgage on a Norfolk, Virginia, home. They allege she claimed the property would be a secondary residence to secure the loan but later reported it as a rental investment on her taxes, collecting thousands in income. If convicted, she faces up to 60 years in prison and $2 million in fines.

Thankfully, Joe Biden isn't in office to give her a blanket pardon.

The government is still closed, thanks to Chuck Schumer and radical Democrats who put illegals ahead of Americans. Schumer even boasted, “every day gets better for us,” as millions suffer the effects of his shutdown. They own this disaster. Stay informed—join today with promo code POTUS47 for 74% off VIP membership.