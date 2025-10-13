After its Teletubby Offensive at ICE HQ Fizzles, Portland Antifa Goes for Full Frontal Rudity

Despite Antifa's Teletubby media offensive, multiple Antifa militants and at least one Antifa assault victim were arrested on Saturday night outside the Portland Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) HQ in Portland, Ore. By Sunday, however, the next leftist psy-op had been deployed against ICE. Operation Full Frontal Rudity, as I call it, was in full effect on Sunday afternoon. This is an operation where naked males and females mount their bicycles to give the drug-addled "homeless" people slumped over like human tacos, parents with children, and retirees a show that nobody wanted to see — and that includes the perverts who usually spend their days in the free computer labs at the Multnomah County public library.

The exhibitionists' message was that this fun-loving bunch was serious about demands that ICE stop arresting child rapists. Instead, these pedalphiles succeeded only in looking like the pervs they object to Immigration and Customs Enforcement arresting.

Naked bike riders skidded through the streets of the rather cool and rainy afternoon to take over both directions of one of the city's most important bridges, the Burnside Bridge, to hold a "die-in" for no specific reason except that it sounded more noble-ish than lying naked in the road and hoping to get noticed.

Sadly, the only ones who may have been dying were the people whose emergency life flight medical helicopters were unable to land at the Oregon Health Sciences University trauma unit because Antifa agents provocateur shone lasers in the pilots' eyes. The flights had to be diverted, adding another 40-60 minutes to get to the top hospital in the area that treats trauma patients.

As usual, it's the innocent who pay for the city's lax treatment of Antifa and its allies, but take heart, the police chief issued a sternly worded condemnation for the acts. However, no arrests have been announced by either the Portland Police or the FBI.

But back to the planned diversions, the pedalphiles, who ended up at the ICE headquarters a mile or so away, where the naked bicyclists grossed out a completely new set of victims in their bawdy display of their white, shriveled, nubs.

World Naked Bike Ride Portland holds a “die in” demonstration on the Burnside Bridge pic.twitter.com/RVQoGKVvup — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) October 13, 2025

This was an "emergency" naked bike ride against ICE because nothing says stop arresting illegal perverts! than flooding the zone with them.

This "emergency bike ride" differs from the yearly naked bike ride, which local bike enthusiasts stole from Brazil 20 years ago. In the yearly ride, bicyclists do the exact same thing, without the grease-painted "No ICE" slogans on their backs, because it's easier than "It's Just Lunch" for meeting other perverts you'd like to date.

Surprisingly, this is not illegal in the state of Oregon. Usually, the naked bike ride is held at night, but Portlanders were aghast that riders would start during daylight hours in family neighborhoods, so instead of enforcing decency laws against these exhibitionists, the city went along with that whole indecency thing. It's so much easier to say yes to pedalphiles than being called uptight or a fascist.

Eventually, the ICE agents, who I'm sure needed eye bleach to get this spectacle out of their minds, had to go back to work, and Antifa provided them more opportunities to send new furries and weirdos to jail. Antifa militants kept trespassing onto the federal ICE property and got rolled up so fast that even Snoop Dogg's professional blunt roller wouldn't be able to keep up.

The protesters, militants, and agents provocateur hope to force ICE to get out of town because of chaos, but Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is looking at quadrupling the agency's footprint in the city and is currently looking for properties.

Another weekend in Antifastan.

This is what it looks like when civilization crumbles.

