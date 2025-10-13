MONDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit

What a weekend! Gorgeous weather, grilling, two bottles of wine each night, and more time spent goofing off than doing chores.

Perfection.

Here's to hoping your and yours had a good one, too — and that you'll join Stephen Kruiser, Producer Jim, and Yours Truly for today's Very Special Columbus Day Edition of Five O'Clock Somewhere.

Advertisement

There won't be a quiz at the end of the show, so please don't bother taking notes.

If you aren't already part of our VIP Gold 5OS family, what are you waiting for? Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership for as long as the Schumer Shutdown lasts.

If you aren't already part of our VIP Gold 5OS family, what are you waiting for? Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership for as long as the Schumer Shutdown lasts.