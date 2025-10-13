MONDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit

Stephen Green | 7:00 AM on October 13, 2025

What a weekend! Gorgeous weather, grilling, two bottles of wine each night, and more time spent goofing off than doing chores.

Perfection.

Here's to hoping your and yours had a good one, too — and that you'll join Stephen Kruiser, Producer Jim, and Yours Truly for today's Very Special Columbus Day Edition of Five O'Clock Somewhere.

Advertisement

There won't be a quiz at the end of the show, so please don't bother taking notes.

If you aren't already part of our VIP Gold 5OS family, what are you waiting for? Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership for as long as the Schumer Shutdown lasts.

If you aren't already part of our VIP Gold 5OS family, what are you waiting for? Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership for as long as the Schumer Shutdown lasts.

Stephen Green

Steve launched VodkaPundit on a well-planned whim in 2002, and has been with PJ Media since its launch in 2005. He served as one of the hosts of PJTV, a pioneer in internet broadcasting. He also cohosts "Right Angle" with Bill Whittle and Scott Ott at BillWhittle.com. He lives with his wife and sons in the wooded hills of Monument, Colorado, where he enjoys the occasional adult beverage.

Read more by Stephen Green

Categories:

NEWS & POLITICS VODKAPUNDIT

Tags:

5 O'CLOCK SOMEWHERE

Recommended

Brandon Straka Sums Up Democratic Socialism’s Failures in Five Minutes Catherine Salgado
Poor Joe Biden Is Struggling to Adapt to Private Life Matt Margolis
The Morning Briefing: Happy Columbus Day, Sane People of America! Stephen Kruiser
ICE Arrests Double Murderer, Thwarts Chicago Would-Be Shooter Catherine Salgado
Now the Left’s Trying to Give Biden Credit for Trump’s Peace Deal Matt Margolis
Sen. Murphy’s 'I’m Not a Hostage-Taker (But Really I Am)' Act David Manney

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

The Great Replacement Chronicles: Beyond the Cultural Revolution
Peace Should Be Nonpartisan
Spanberger the Latest Tongue-Tied Democrat Who Can't Condemn Wildly Inappropriate Behavior by Trans Men
Advertisement