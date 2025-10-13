Here’s How Trump Forced Hamas to Accept Peace Deal

Antony Blinken, Joe Biden’s former Secretary of State, tried to claim that the Biden administration deserved credit for the Israel-Hamas peace agreement, arguing that Donald Trump’s success wouldn’t have been possible without the groundwork that Biden’s team supposedly laid. That’s pure fantasy. Hamas surrendered because Trump backed it into a corner with decisive pressure, not because Biden’s diplomats pulled off some behind-the-scenes miracle.

Advertisement

Hamas surrendered its last living hostages, giving up the only leverage it had left in this mess they started two years ago. This wasn't some breakthrough negotiation. It was a complete capitulation, and Hamas knew it was their only shot at salvaging anything from the catastrophic war they had launched.

“When Hamas leader Khalil Al-Hayya first saw President Trump’s plan for peace in Gaza, which demanded his group disarm with few concrete steps to ensure Israel would end the war, his immediate reaction was no,” explains the Wall Street Journal. The proposal, which Israel rewrote and Qatari and Egyptian officials delivered, was nothing like what Hayya expected. Still reeling from Israel’s recent attempt on his life, Hayya told them that Hamas wouldn’t release hostages without firm guarantees to end the war. “But two days later, Hamas came back to Arab mediators with a yes. The deal hadn’t changed. The pressure on Hamas had.”

Egypt and Qatar told Hayya the deal was his last chance to end the war, according to the officials. They pressed Hamas to understand that holding the hostages was becoming a strategic liability, giving Israel a source of legitimacy to keep fighting. The next day, joined by Turkey, they warned him that if Hamas didn’t approve the plan it would be stripped of all political and diplomatic cover; Qatar and Turkey would no longer host the group’s political leadership, and Egypt would stop pressing for Hamas to have a say in Gaza’s postwar governance, the officials said. It was enough to get Hamas to agree to release all its hostages in Gaza and sign on to the first part of Trump’s peace deal, giving up what had been its most important bargaining chip to keep a seat at the table. While modifying its acceptance with heavy caveats that reflected its concerns about the deal, Hamas had given Trump an opportunity to declare victory and set the stage for a hostage release early this week.

Advertisement

The credit for forcing Hamas into this corner belongs to Trump, not Biden. Trump narrowed Hamas's options by eliminating both their diplomatic wiggle room and military alternatives through decisive American action. His administration launched strikes against Iran's nuclear facilities, completely upending the regional balance that had favored Iran and its proxies. Israel had already done serious damage by taking apart Hezbollah's leadership and financial network, which led to the collapse of Bashar al-Assad's regime and the emergence of a new Syrian government hostile to Iran.

For our VIPs: Peace Should Be Nonpartisan

Trump's strikes forced every player in the region to rethink their strategies. He showed he was willing to use military power to protect American interests, something the Biden administration never demonstrated. Joint U.S. and Israeli resolve against terrorism pushed regional stakeholders to their breaking point, leaving Hamas without any meaningful support.

The Biden administration took the opposite approach. It never showed willingness to use force or real pressure — not on Hamas anyway. Heck, at times it seemed like Biden was doing more to help Hamas and pressure Israel than the other way around. Biden was responsible for unfreezing billions of dollars for Iran back in 2021, which promptly resulted in Hamas firing rockets at Israel.

Advertisement

In the end, just like it took a new president to make our border secure, it took a new president to force the end of the Israel-Hamas war.

When Hayya arrived in Sharm El Sheikh to lead the talks for Hamas not long after Israel tried to kill him, it was a symbol of how the group had managed to survive more than two years of Israeli bombing aimed at eliminating the militant group after its deadly Oct. 7, 2023, attack that sparked the war. In reality, though, Hayya and Hamas were running out of time as regional powers closed ranks. Before the meetings wrapped up on the first day, the mediators delivered a warning to Hamas: Put your faith in Trump’s plan or face endless war. You have five days to decide. Before that deadline, with debates over key issues including the exact line of withdrawal for Israeli forces in Gaza and the list of Palestinian prisoners to be released still unresolved, Hamas formally agreed to the hostage release.

In the end, the Israel-Hamas war didn’t end because of some diplomatic finesse from the Biden administration; it ended because Donald Trump made it happen. He changed the entire strategic landscape of the Middle East, stripping Hamas of its leverage, isolating Iran, and proving that American power still matters. Every move he made, from authorizing strikes on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure to backing Israel’s fight against terrorism, tightened the noose around Hamas until surrender became their only option. The peace deal in Gaza wasn’t just a triumph of negotiation; it was the direct result of Trump’s strength and resolve.

Advertisement

Chuck Schumer and radical Democrats chose healthcare for illegals over the American people, and now Washington is closed for business. Schumer’s response? “Every day gets better for us.” That tells you everything you need to know. Help us shine a light on the truth — use promo code POTUS47 to take 74% off your VIP membership.