Now the Left’s Trying to Give Biden Credit for Trump’s Peace Deal

Ever since President Donald Trump brokered the historic peace deal between Israel and Hamas, the left has followed a predictable script—either praising the outcome while refusing to credit Trump or scrambling to hand the credit to someone else entirely. That’s exactly what Joe Biden’s former Secretary of State Antony Blinken is now trying to do.

The deal, which involves releasing the remaining hostages and requires Israel to pull back to a predetermined line inside Gaza, aims to create a buffer zone to disarm Hamas. In his self-congratulatory thread on X, Blinken actually tries to spin the Trump-brokered ceasefire as “building on” what Biden supposedly achieved. He gushes about how the plan “builds on a post-conflict framework developed under the Biden administration,” as though the same crowd that spent four years appeasing Tehran and lecturing Israel suddenly became Middle East visionaries.

It’s almost comical: the guy who spent his tenure presiding over one foreign policy humiliation after another now wants credit for the stability emerging under Trump. Blinken’s revisionist history is so transparent it’s almost sad—trying to polish the legacy of a failed administration that couldn’t stop chaos anywhere it touched.

“In the coming days we can expect to see joyful images: of hostages reunited with their loved ones and the people of Gaza getting respite from the war and receiving the help they need,” Blinken wrote. “We’ve seen these images before. Under President Biden’s watch, we secured the release of 135 hostages and, in January 2025 we handed over a ceasefire with Israeli forces pulling back, tens of thousands of aid trucks going into Gaza and a post conflict plan for a permanent end to hostilities.”

What Blinken doesn’t mention is that the last American hostage released from Gaza on Biden’s watch was a four-year-old girl, Abigail Edan, in November 2023, and there may have been a reason for that. Abigail’s great aunt, Liz Hirsh Naftali, is a Democrat donor with connections to the Bidens and the Pelosis who bought some of Hunter Biden’s artwork.

But I digress. He then tried to “credit” Trump with building on the Biden plan.

“It’s good that President Trump adopted and built on the plan the Biden Administration developed after months of discussion with Arab partners, Israel and the Palestinian Authority,” he said.

Let’s be real. There’s no Biden groundwork here. The reason there’s a ceasefire at all is because Trump projects strength, not weakness. Hamas understands force, not hashtags. And no amount of Blinken’s poetic hand-wringing about “hope,” “dignity,” or “the pathway to peace” can change the fact that the only reason there’s peace now is because Trump finally did what Biden never could: win.

In stark contrast, Biden and Blinken's earlier ceasefire efforts came under fire for leaving hostages in Hamas hands and putting pressure on Israel to make concessions. It is beyond insulting to pretend that the Biden administration laid the groundwork for the peace deal, when they had two years to achieve what took Trump mere months.

