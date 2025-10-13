The Morning Briefing: Happy Columbus Day, Sane People of America!

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Columbus Day, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. The Sine Qua Non Sequitur is judging a meatball contest somewhere in the Bronx.

You know, Columbus Day was one of those holidays I didn't pay much attention to when I was a kid. That probably has a lot to do with the fact that I don't like Fall very much; I just try to tune it out. I honestly don't even remember if we got the day off from school. It just sort of went unnoticed when I was younger.

In adulthood, I've never had a normal job that got holidays off.

Then the leftists got their grubby commie paws on Columbus Day as part of their "fundamental transformation" of America project. They can ruin anything they touch and they've had American history in their sights for a long time. Once that all kicked off, I was suddenly a huge fan of Columbus Day.

President Trump has been busy trying to restore normalcy to a country that radical leftists have been running roughshod over for too long. Every time something like this happens, it's like some pressure has been released and the woke headache dissipates a little more.

Daniel McCarthy wrote a post that goes over the basis of the Left's tantrum:

Battles over Columbus Day aren't really about Christopher Columbus at all -- they're about whether America should exist. "Columbus's journey carried thousands of years of wisdom, philosophy, reason, and culture across the Atlantic into the Americas — paving the way for the ultimate triumph of Western civilization less than three centuries later on July 4, 1776," President Donald Trump says in his Columbus Day proclamation. Yet that's why the holiday has so many enemies. Unlike progressive movements of decades past, today's ideological left doesn't particularly want to lay claim to America's heritage.

If they had their way, the Democrats who are running the public education indoctrination mills would cancel George Washington and erase the Revolutionary War from the history books. They don't start with the big stuff, though. First it's a few statues, then Columbus Day becomes Indigenous Peoples Day, and pretty soon we're all speaking Mandarin.

Catherine wrote a VIP column that delved into the origins of Columbus Day, which was all about fighting ethnic prejudice:

President Benjamin Harrison, a moderate Republican, was faced with a choice. He had to do something to quell ethnic prejudice, remind Americans that we are all descendants of immigrants, and calm relations with Italy. He hit upon a national holiday: Columbus Day.

In the leftist fever dream assault on the day, they turned it into some sort of colonization hate-fest. As Daniel wrote, it's all about a deep loathing of the United States of America. If it weren't, they wouldn't have to replace and erase everything. Sure, have an Indigenous Peoples Day, just give it another date on the calendar. Seriously, who doesn't want extra holidays?

So, welcome back, Columbus Day. I don't have any traditions associated with this holiday, but I might want to start some. Reading some real American history sounds like a good one. Maybe pair that with a signature cocktail.

Traditions are fun.

Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]

Everything Isn't Awful

this app needs more baby goats pic.twitter.com/qEH8DQX1oU — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) October 12, 2025

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

10/11/25

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE

FOR SUNDAY, OCTOBER 12, 2025 - MONDAY, OCTOBER 13, 2025

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 12, 2025



In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: FOX

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: RealClearPolitics

Secondary Print: The Guardian

New Media: Breitbart

Radio: NPR



Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Corr & Crew: FOX

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: POLITICO

Secondary Print: AP

New Media: Townhall

Radio: BBC



EDT

2:30 PM In-Town Pool Call Time

2:35 PM Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time



3:30 PM THE PRESIDENT departs The White House en route Tel Aviv, Israel

The White House

Open Press





MONDAY, OCTOBER 13, 2025



In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: NBC

Secondary TV Corr: Hearst

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Regional Reporters

Secondary Print: Bloomberg

Radio: SRN



Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Corr & Crew: FOX

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: POLITICO

Secondary Print: AP

New Media: Townhall

Radio: BBC



EDT

11:30 PM In-Town Pool Call Time



IDT

9:20 AM THE PRESIDENT arrives Tel Aviv, Israel

Tel Aviv, Israel

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



10:45 AM THE PRESIDENT meets with Hostage Families

The Knesset

Closed Press



11:00 AM THE PRESIDENT delivers Remarks to The Knesset

The Knesset

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



1:00 PM THE PRESIDENT departs Tel Aviv, Israel, en route Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt

Tel Aviv, Israel

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



1:45 PM THE PRESIDENT arrives Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt

Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



2:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Middle East Peace Ceremony

Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



5:00 PM THE PRESIDENT departs Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, en route The White House

Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025



EDT

12:05 AM THE PRESIDENT arrives The White House

The White House

Open Press

