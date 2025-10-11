Even CNN Called Out Obama for Being Petty About the Middle East Peace Deal

Matt Margolis | 2:55 PM on October 11, 2025
It finally happened. Even CNN couldn’t ignore it. Abby Phillip—not exactly a member of the MAGA fan club—called out former President Barack Obama for his glaring omission in a post that managed to turn a monumental peace breakthrough into a masterclass in peak pettiness.

When Obama took to X on Oct. 9 to share his “relief” over the Middle East peace deal between Israel and Hamas, he somehow forgot to mention the man who made it possible.

“After two years of unimaginable loss and suffering for Israeli families and the people of Gaza, we should all be encouraged and relieved that an end to the conflict is within sight; that those hostages still being held will be reunited with their families; and that vital aid can start reaching those inside Gaza whose lives have been shattered,” Obama wrote. “More than that, though, it now falls on Israelis and Palestinians, with the support of the U.S. and the entire world community, to begin the hard task of rebuilding Gaza – and to commit to a process that, by recognizing the common humanity and basic rights of both peoples, can achieve a lasting peace.”

Obama’s omission didn’t go unnoticed. Donald Trump Jr. took Obama’s post and gave it the edit it deserved.

It was a sharp jab—short, effective, and impossible to argue with. Because no matter how you spin it, this peace deal happened because of Trump’s leadership and leverage. Obama ignored that fact, and it made his post look small.

What’s remarkable is how even some in the mainstream media couldn’t ignore Obama’s partisan pettiness. Abby Phillip, host of CNN’s NewsNight, had a shocking moment of honesty that, I have say, shocked me.

“Honestly, it’s not unfair to say if President Obama is going to write a whole post about a peace deal, maybe he should acknowledge the president that brokered it.” Her comment landed like a thunderclap, precisely because it came from someone inside the network that spent years downplaying every Trump achievement.

Phillip’s candor signaled something rare. For years, the left has treated Barack Obama as if he were a political saint, above reproach, while they have cast Trump as the villain who couldn’t possibly do anything right. But now, with even CNN acknowledging that Obama’s omission was “not unfair” to criticize, it’s clear that reality has forced its way back into the room.

Phillip’s comment echoed what millions of Americans have known all along: Trump gets results, and it drives his critics crazy. The peace deal between Israel and Hamas — even its first phase — marks progress that eluded generations of diplomats and presidents who promised “change” but delivered nothing. You can almost hear Obama grinding his teeth as Trump checks off yet another foreign policy win that he never achieved himself.

