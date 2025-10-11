Trump Looks to Pay Troops Despite Government Shutdown

President Donald Trump and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth are looking for options to pay U.S. military on Oct. 15 as usual, in spite of the Democrat-induced government shutdown.

Congressional Democrats continue to drag out the shutdown, to try and pressure Republicans into agreeing that illegal aliens should have taxpayer-funded healthcare. Because Republicans don’t acquiesce in that outrageous proposition, Democrats are holding the federal government hostage. But Trump believes he has a solution for at least one shutdown-induced problem.

Trump posted on his Truth Social platform Saturday, “Chuck Schumer recently said, ‘Every day gets better’ during their Radical Left Shutdown. I DISAGREE! If nothing is done, because of ‘Leader’ Chuck Schumer and the Democrats, our Brave Troops will miss the paychecks they are rightfully due on October 15th.”

But Trump isn’t accepting that without challenge. “That is why I am using my authority, as Commander in Chief, to direct our Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, to use all available funds to get our Troops PAID on October 15th,” the president announced.

According to the commander-in-chief, “We have identified funds to do this, and Secretary Hegseth will use them to PAY OUR TROOPS. I will not allow the Democrats to hold our Military, and the entire Security of our Nation, HOSTAGE, with their dangerous Government Shutdown.”

Trump concluded by urging an end to the shutdown. “The Radical Left Democrats should OPEN THE GOVERNMENT, and then we can work together to address Healthcare, and many other things that they want to destroy. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) even made himself unpopular with multiple CNBC hosts over the shutdown. CNBC challenged Jeffries, “There was an election. And Republicans were put in a position where they were able to pass the Big, Beautiful Bill… To then say, ‘We don't like that, so we're gonna shut down the government until you take back all the things the you duly passed through legislation!’”

The host added, “If Republicans had tried to do that to the Inflation Reduction Act, or any of the act [from] the Biden administration, if they said ‘we’re going to shut down the government because we don't like any of those things, we’re going to not pay military, …not allow the government to reopen until you do what we want,’ after an election when the American people put Democrats in power — you'd be going crazy!” Jeffries simply rambled meaninglessly about healthcare in response.

Trump’s new plan for circumventing the shutdown will no doubt be a source of great relief to many military families. It is also a far more encouraging initiative of his and Hegseth’s than the just-announced and highly controversial plan to allow Hamas-sponsoring, pro-jihad Qatar to build a facility on a U.S. base in Idaho.

But if Democrats don’t give up their antics soon, there will be quite a few other government workers and their families going without a paycheck this week.

