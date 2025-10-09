Leif Erikson Day: Before Columbus, a Christian Viking

Today, October 9, is Leif Erikson Day, which honors the Catholic Viking explorer who landed in the Americas nearly 500 years before Christopher Columbus did.

Erikson, who died in the 11th century, was the son of famed Viking Eric the Red. It is said he was on a mission of Christian evangelization to Iceland when he was blown off course and eventually brought his ship all the way to modern Nova Scotia and from thence down as far as Cape Cod. Erikson thus discovered what he dubbed “Vinland” many centuries before Columbus and others in the Age of Discovery arrived to make permanent settlements.

There is some debate as to whether Erikson was the very first European to reach the Americas, as there is evidence and tradition to indicate the first might have been 6th century Irish monk Brendan the Navigator. In any case, Erikson was either the first or second European explorer to arrive at this new continent across the Pacific Ocean, making his mark on history.

Donald Trump issued a proclamation for Leif Erikson Day, praising the Viking’s courage, exploration, and achievement. “According to tradition, Leif Erikson’s zeal for adventure began as a young man in Greenland, where he heard stories of distant lands across the sea,” Trump began.

He described how Erikson put those youthful aspirations into practices. “Determined to chart those waters himself, and guided by his deep Christian faith, he assembled a brave crew and set sail, voyaging more than 1,800 miles across the Atlantic Ocean through brutal winds and storms.”

And Erikson made a discovery whose import even he did not fully understand. Trump stated, “With courage in his veins and faith in his God, Erikson realized his purpose when he reached the shores of a land he called ‘Vinland,’ known today as L’Anse aux Meadows at the northern tip of Newfoundland, Canada.” A millennium ago, a European adventurer was already in North America.

With this incredible discovery, Leif Erikson became the first European to land in North America and cemented his place as one of the great explorers in world history. He returned home a hero, bringing with him the exciting news of uncivilized lands. His achievement inspired countless explorers to venture into North America, and ultimately paved the way for the first American settlement in Jamestown, Virginia, more than 600 years later.

In conclusion, Trump insisted that “Leif Erikson’s triumphant spirit of exploration has continued to define the American story — from the pioneers who tamed the Western frontier to the Apollo 11 astronauts who proudly planted the Stars and Stripes on the Moon. His legacy lives on through the millions of Americans who proudly share in his Nordic ancestry.”

The American patriots who came here many centuries after Erikson did but in the same spirit “have embodied the same character of courage and resolve, and have immensely enriched our history, our culture, and our communities,” Trump added. Today and always we will remember and honor Leif Erikson’s legacy, his faith, and his undaunted daring.

