Kentucky Child Killer Who Was Set Free Arrested Eight Days Later for Parole Violations

That was fast. You may have read Catherine Salgado’s story in PJ Media last Saturday about Ronald Exantus. He’s the man who in 2015 randomly entered a Versailles, Kentucky family’s home in the middle of the night, and found the bedroom of six-year-old Logan Tipton; he repeatedly stabbed the boy “in the head with a kitchen knife.” The attack killed the child as Logan’s dad wrestled with the killer to no avail, incurring injuries of his own. Before he was done, Exantus had stabbed Logan’s sisters, too.

Advertisement

Descriptions of all that happened in the Tipton home that night exceed the imagination of a Hollywood horror movie producer. It was the worst of mankind. As Catherine reported, Exantus was “found not guilty of murder by reason of insanity in 2018,” and was released on parole for his good behavior in prison less than two weeks ago, on Oct. 1. He had only served less than half of a 20-year sentence after the completely unprovoked murder of a child.

Now we have new information from Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier, who said Exantus has now been apprehended in that state, where he went after his release. Uthmeier said one of his officers was notified that Exantus was in the state. He said that his team was working with Marion County officials and the State Attorney’s office in Florida for the processing of Exantus over parole violations.

My office has been working with State Attorney Gladson’s office in Marion County since we were alerted that this dangerous individual who murdered a child by repeatedly stabbing him in the head was in Florida.



This afternoon, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and 5th Judicial… https://t.co/0dFwZbTAqi — Attorney General James Uthmeier (@AGJamesUthmeier) October 9, 2025

Exantus was arrested for failing to register as a convicted felon within 48 hours of moving to Florida, which is state law. Police arrested him on Thursday, and are now working with Kentucky officials to return Exantus back to that state.

Advertisement

"We have a hard time as voters, as citizens, as human beings understanding that, there's consequences to actions. And I get he was released from what my understanding on good behavior. Well, I think the overwhelming evil behavior that he exhibited in killing this child and trying to kill others in the same home, outweighs any good behavior he could do in the next 400 years," Lieutenant Paul Bloom of the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said to reporters.

Florida officials said that Exantus was found at his home, which happened to be right next to a school. They said that legally, Exantus would have been permitted to live in that location had he followed the proper procedures, which allegedly, he did not. For obvious reasons, parents and other members of the community were immediately concerned once they found out he was there.

Ronald Exantus updates: Kentucky felon jailed in Florida, days after early release https://t.co/7udrrvwzpr — FOX 5 Atlanta (@FOX5Atlanta) October 11, 2025

At the moment, Exantus is in custody at the Marion County Detention Center in Florida. Officials in Florida and Kentucky have not yet discussed how the process will unfold at this point, and what that timeline might be.

The parole board in Kentucky is appointed by the governor of the state, who is Democrat Andy Beshear. After controversy erupted with the release of Exantus, Beshear said the parole board did not make the decision to release Exantus, but rather, it did not have any say in Exantus’s release.

Advertisement

He said Kentucky state law mandated “re-entry supervision.” In other words, the governor and the parole board say their hands were tied. One point of contention is how Exantus qualified for release when he had only served half of his 20-year sentence. “Re-entry supervision,” according to the statute, seems to only apply when the inmate is close to the end of his sentence. Exantus was 10 years away from the original sentence.

To qualify for release, Exantus’s “projected completion date” was moved to an earlier date, due to a Kentucky law that lets inmates earn credits toward earlier release such as “good-time credits.” In other words, the point system is baked into how long an inmate will actually serve behind bars. If an inmate earns enough points, the sentence is automatically shortened.

What comes next? Who knows? Best advice is to watch your kids and lock your doors.

The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.