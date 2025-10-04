Murderer of Kentucky Child Released on Parole, Victim’s Family Outraged

A man who stabbed a Kentucky child to death in bed and then try to murder the boy’s family members has been released on parole after serving less than half of his sentence. Understandably, the dead boy’s family is horrified and terrified.

Ronald Exantus murdered six-year-old Logan Tipton by stabbing and slashing the boy repeatedly in the head with a kitchen knife. When Logan’s father Dean heard the boy’s screams and tried to rescue him, Exantus stabbed Dean, too, threw him ten or more feet, and stomped on his head. Exantus also wounded Logan’s sisters, per Fox56, and Dean was left helplessly to hold his dying son in his arms. But Exantus, who was found not guilty of murder by reason of insanity in 2018, was released on parole on Oct. 1.

The parole board is appointed by the governor of Kentucky, who is currently a Democrat, Andy Beshear.

BREAKING - The entire Kentucky Parole Board is facing mass calls to step down after releasing Ronald Exantus on “good behavior” after just 10 years for killing 6-year-old Logan Tipton in 2015, with some even demanding charges against the board members. pic.twitter.com/SxzNVuD4DD — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) October 3, 2025

Twitchy’s justmindy summed up the key facts behind the widespread outrage at the killer’s early release:

Ronald Exantus broke into a young boy's home and stabbed him to death. He also attacked the boy's father and sisters. He stabbed the young child so violently in the head he bent the knife. He was found not guilty of murder by reason of insanity and then sentenced to 20 years for the assault. He was set to serve 20 years, but released early for good behavior and educational credits. After 10 years, he is getting out. This is actual insanity.

Exantus is under supervised release in Florida.

Koral Tipton remembered, “I woke up, and I heard Logan screaming, and all I could see was a man, a big man, over top of him, stabbing him.” Her life has never been the same. “Me and my siblings and even my mom and dad, from here on out, we have the burden of making sure that he [Exantus] doesn’t come back.”

In a thoroughly understandable reaction, Dean Tipton is furious at Exantus’s release and afraid the murderer will attack his children again, as the killer’s previous threat indicated. “He told [Dakota] that he was going to kill every one of us. So now I’ve gotta be on extra guard to protect my kids because I will not lose another one,” Tipton vowed, according to Fox56. “I’ve had my talks with God cause I’m not afraid to tell you all, I told the court — if I ever cross paths with him, I will kill the man. I will kill him where he stands.”

Logan’s mother Heather told Fox56, “It’s infuriating that a six-year-old was killed sleeping in his bed and someone literally only did ten years in prison and he didn’t even do the time for that, he did time for assault charges.”

The family has tried to cope with the tragedy by promising each other to “Love Like Logan.” Heather Tipton explained, “I made myself promise I wasn’t going to let this tear us apart, because statistically, Dean and I should be divorced, or our family should have just broken apart at the seams statistically. And I made a promise that that wasn’t going to happen, and I’m not going to let it happen.”

It is profoundly shocking and dismaying that in the United States of America, a man who butchered a young child in cold blood and attacked the rest of his family too not only escaped the death sentence, but was actually released early from prison on parole. Our justice system is very broken, and unfortunately, Democrats want to keep it that way. Major reform is absolutely necessary to prevent more tragedies.

