Manchester Synagogue Killer Was on Bail for Rape Charge

Jihad Al-Shamie, a Syrian Muslim who murdered two people and injured several more at a synagogue in Manchester, UK, on Yom Kippur, was reportedly out on bail for a rape charge.

Al-Shamie, who attacked Jews gathered for the holiest day of the Jewish year using a knife and his vehicle, was under police investigation for a sexual assault that occurred earlier this year, according to The Daily Mail and The Guardian. He was killed by law enforcement after his deadly terrorist attack at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue.

The Daily Mail also confirmed that Al-Shamie immigrated to the UK from Syria when he was a kid, received British citizenship in 2006, and was often seen in his cul-de-sac in traditional Muslim garb. He lived most of his life in England yet never assimilated, as he grew more hateful toward the West and Jews.

Al-Shamie had a son, but his wife split from him and took the child. The boy’s birth certificate listed Al-Shamie as a “full-time father,” indicating he was unemployed at the time.

It is also thought that the killer had additional criminal convictions, although he was not being monitored by British counter-terrorism officers… The profile which was drawn up with an anglicised version of his name when he apparently living in Leeds, West Yorkshire, stated that he spoke Arabic and was available for online classes to teach English for £10 an hour or programming for £12 an hour.

It is not clear what the other criminal charges might have been for which Al-Shamie was allegedly convicted.

Faraj Al-Shamie, Jihad’s father, was reportedly a trauma doctor who inflicted some trauma of his own by divorcing his wife and abandoning the family. Before that, the family did take a “holiday” back to Syria. A Facebook account that is said to belong to the father includes a post glorifying the October 7 atrocities in Israel. No wonder Jihad took to jihad.

Father of the Manchester terrorist, Jihad Al-Shami, praising the October 7th massacre. Just 5 days ago, he also posted a video of Hassan Nasrallah. pic.twitter.com/WxUnVSIreW — Emily Schrader - אמילי שריידר امیلی شریدر (@emilykschrader) October 3, 2025

The Daily Mail reported that insolvency records show Jihad Al-Shamie was, only weeks before his son’s 2024 birth, subject to a 12 month Debt Relief Order taken out on September 5.

Debt Relief Orders are an alternative to personal bankruptcy for people who have debts of less than £50,000, have savings or valuable items worth less than £2,000 in total, and do not have enough money at the end of the month to make their debt repayments. The order allowed Al-Shamie to stop paying his debts or the accruing interest, and then having them wiped out at the end of the 12 month period which ended for him on September 5 this year. The public records do not reveal the size of his debts.

These are the “migrants” and “asylum seekers” welcomed, housed, funded, and defended by the UK government. No wonder antisemitic violence is a growing problem in Britain.

