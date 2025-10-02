Meet the Syrian Migrant Named Jihad Who Killed Manchester Jews

No one grounded in reality will be shocked to discover the background of the terrorist who attacked a Manchester synagogue on Yom Kippur.

Jihad Al-Shamie, whom Greater Manchester Police describe as a “British citizen of Syrian descent,” took his name so seriously that he decided to wage jihad (“holy war”) on the congregants of Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue. After all, Islamic sacred texts command the killing of Jews. Jihad thought he was on his way to Paradise for running over and stabbing Jews, so he was in for a fiery surprise after law enforcement shot him.

The police tentatively identified the killer as Al-Shamie but noted that other individuals were also in custody in connection with the ongoing investigation. The police were also, of course, reluctant to admit that there could be any obvious motivation for a Syrian to attack a synagogue. What a mystery.

Al-Shamie drove his vehicle into the synagogue and stabbed a man to death in an attack that killed two and injured multiple people. The synagogue was full at the time due to service for Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.

The Manchester Police update on Thursday afternoon revealed Jihad Al-Shamie’s identity and probable guilt and added other details.

We can confirm that three suspects are currently in custody and have been arrested on suspicion of commission, preparation and instigation of acts of terrorism. They are two men in their 30s and a woman in her 60s… A suspicious device worn by the attacker during the incident has been assessed and was deemed not to be viable…Two innocent men were sadly pronounced dead following the incident. Three other men remain in hospital with serious injuries. One sustained a stab wound and a second was struck by the car involved in the attack.

The third man came to the hospital of his own accord with an injury that police believe might have occurred as they were attempting to stop the attacker.

Between the hordes of Muslim illegal immigrants and the woke leftists in the UK government who are determined against all evidence to pretend that Islam is a religion of peace, British Jews are in serious danger. The UK just recognized a “state of Palestine” as a direct reward to Hamas terrorists and a deliberate blow at the world’s only Jewish nation, Israel.

Not only that, British politicians have long been shipping in, funding, giving favors to, and praising mobs of Islamic immigrants from Prime Minister Keir Starmer and King Charles on down. Countless Brits have even been harassed and arrested by authorities for criticizing the mass migration and Islam or burning Qurans, as the UK essentially criminalized stating facts about Islam.

The governments openly siding with Palestinian jihadis against Israel are fueling the global tide of antisemitic violence that reaches not just Middle Eastern countries but numerous Western nations, including the UK and the United States.

